What Plasma’s deposits say about overall demand

Blockworks Research’s Boccaccio explains why he likes Plasma “overall”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Anastasia Sedenkova/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Newsletter

Subscribe to Empire Newsletter

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

Plasma received $500 million in stablecoin deposits rather quickly yesterday, shocking some and affirming that the token sales appetite is back in full force. 

But let me back up for a second. Plasma, which raised $24 million from the likes of Framework Ventures, is gearing up for a sale of its XPL token. Plasma team member Googly was careful to clarify that the sale hasn’t yet happened. 

Loading Tweet..

Ahead of the deposits, Blockworks Research penned a subscriber-exclusive note from analyst and 0xResearch podcast host Boccaccio, which dropped before the deposits even went live. If you didn’t already know, Plasma is a stablecoin company building a Tether-focused blockchain.

“We expect Plasma to allow 3-4 rounds of deposits over the deposit phase, with the total deposit reaching $1.5B to $1.75B. At this level, if Plasma launched at $2B TGE, APR on deposits would range between 35-50% if the lock up was for 3 months, and range between 25-40% if the lock up was for 4 months,” Boccaccio wrote yesterday.

His tone in the piece was cautious yet optimistic, he noted that there are “uncertainties” but also told me that he likes Plasma “overall.”

“They are purpose-built and focused on stablecoins, particularly payments, with their zero-fees on payments model. There are a few other stablecoin chains launching, some similarly backed by Tether/Bitfinex/Paolo [Ardoino]. At this point, it’s really a product, [business development] and [go-to-market] competition between these chains,” he said.

For me, Plasma also served as an example that pump[dot]fun’s targeted $4 billion valuation through its $1 billion raise — a story Lightspeed’s Jack Kubinec and I broke last week — will have a lot of appetite despite how upset people were on X. 

“Pump would not have looked to raise 1B if they didn’t think they could fill it. I think Pump will fill quickly, and it’ll get some [of] the ‘it’s extractive’ people off its back. People want exposure more than they want to philosophize about morality, and this should give them the opportunity to do so,” Boccaccio said. 

But Plasma has some big shoes to fill. The stablecoin space is heating up, as we’ve written about multiple times here on Empire. However, I am curious if Plasma can make a meaningful impact on the space, and perhaps compete with something like Tron. 

“It is very difficult to take on Tron. They have probably the biggest moat within crypto at the moment, apart from Tether themselves,” Boccaccio noted. “The chain has been getting more expensive, particularly for payments, but any competitor needs to be very boots-on-the-ground in markets where Tron dominates and build strong contracts and relationships. It will be difficult to get people to switch over.”

The appetite is there, sure, but — as Boccaccio noted yesterday — the chain launch is going to be a very important component here because it creates a “substantial opportunity cost.” So keep an eye on Plasma’s timeline. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (2).png

Research

Uniswap: Navigating Post-DeFi Summer Reality

Uniswap confronts structural headwinds as Ethereum's dominance in DEX volume erodes while Solana emerges as the leading ecosystem. Despite massive historical volume, UNI token holders receive no revenue distribution after four years of operation, while multi-chain expansion efforts consistently underperform due to subsidized local competitors. Recent initiatives including Unichain L2 and V4 protocol upgrades have failed to generate meaningful organic adoption despite substantial incentive programs, highlighting the challenge of competing in increasingly fragmented markets without sustainable value accrual mechanisms.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Coinbase says it’s reduced account lockouts by 82%

Machine learning model updates have helped address the problem, according to Coinbase’s VP of product

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Union completes trusted setup to pave the way for trustless cross-chain DeFi

With over 5,000 participants, Union sets the stage for a high-speed, zero-knowledge interoperability layer

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

PeopleSupply Shock

This Bitcoin drugstore thought experiment quickly got out of hand

Bitcoin grew too big for these types of hypotheticals

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What crypto firms could go public next?

Chainalysis, Kraken, Fireblocks and Gemini are on the list, but we might not see a redo of Circle’s success

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pump.fun may have loftier goals than building an L1

The startup should try to “redefine how crypto and media interact,” Mert Mumtaz said

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Markets recover on jobs surprise amid political feud tensions

President Trump’s feud with Elon Musk took a backseat as investors digested a better-than-expected labor report

by Casey Wagner /