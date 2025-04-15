Tether

Empire NewsletterMarkets

USDC’s ‘fueling’ stablecoin market cap rise: Wintermute

Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

M^0 and Noble set sights on Tether’s $136B empire

Programmable yield, seamless swaps and decentralized control are the hallmarks of a new stablecoin model

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Roundup: Binance Labs invests in BIO Protocol

“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Tether denies it is being investigated by US government 

The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities

by Casey Wagner /
Business

Crypto Hiring: VC vet joins Abra board; Citi exec jumps ship

In case you missed it, Tether added a government affairs head, while a blockchain-powered real estate platform hired an ex-SEC commissioner

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Is Tether really more profitable than BlackRock?

Make no mistake: Tether makes a ton of money. But exactly how much depends a lot on the price of bitcoin.

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

Are stablecoins crypto’s big success?

Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures believes we’re witnessing the first crypto dollarization event

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Business

Tether reports net profit of $5.2B in H1 2024

Tether also claims its USDT is fully backed and overcollaterized by at least $5.3 billion, as of June 30 2024

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Summer leader additions continue

Coinbase taps three new board directors, and other July people moves you might have missed

by Ben Strack /
Business

Tether moves deeper into bitcoin mining with Bitdeer investment

The Bitdeer share issuance generated $100 million in gross proceeds and could provide $50 million more

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

New stablecoins seek payments niche on new chains

Agora’s AUSD will launch natively on Sui, and more newcomers are on the way

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Tether just obliterated its former net profit record for a single quarter 

The profits were driven by interest earned on US Treasury holdings, as well as market gains on bitcoin and gold

by Ben Strack /
Business

Tether looks to ‘build the next generation of open AI models’ with new data division

The AI job postings come after a $600 million AI infrastructure investment Tether made in the fall

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

To unseat Tether, upstart stablecoins are sharing the wealth

Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Tether prints 100 billionth USDT

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, continues to befuddle FUDers by minting its way into an exclusive club worth over $100 billion

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding wrap: GLIF raises $4.5M to address capital inefficiency in file storage

Plus, Tether funds a crypto payments app

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Tether made nearly $1B in monthly profit during Q4

Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves

by Ben Strack /
Analysis

Tether prints $10B in 3 months, nears exclusive $100B crypto club

Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have ever been worth more than $100 billion — tether could be next

by David Canellis /
Policy

Tether says UN needs more blockchain education in response to USDT report 

The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Ledger says attacker conducted phishing attack on former employee

The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

16 months later, Tether finally bends to OFAC 

Tether has changed its mind about complying with US sanctions laws, and it says its doing so “voluntarily”

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Tether receives ‘constrained’ assessment from S&P Global

Four of the eight stablecoins initially assessed were knocked back by “negative adjustments,” S&P told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Binance cold wallet sent $3.9 billion worth of USDT days before guilty plea

Binance and its former CEO have pleaded guilty to federal charges of over $4.3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Tether says it froze $225M in USDT following DOJ collaboration

The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”

by Katherine Ross /

