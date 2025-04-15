Tether
Taking a look at the biggest stablecoin players and where they stand
Programmable yield, seamless swaps and decentralized control are the hallmarks of a new stablecoin model
“BIO can be thought of as a Y Combinator for onchain Science,” Binance said in a statement
The WSJ published an article last week about Tether’s alleged AML violations and USDT being used to fund illegal activities
In case you missed it, Tether added a government affairs head, while a blockchain-powered real estate platform hired an ex-SEC commissioner
Make no mistake: Tether makes a ton of money. But exactly how much depends a lot on the price of bitcoin.
Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures believes we’re witnessing the first crypto dollarization event
Tether also claims its USDT is fully backed and overcollaterized by at least $5.3 billion, as of June 30 2024
Coinbase taps three new board directors, and other July people moves you might have missed
The Bitdeer share issuance generated $100 million in gross proceeds and could provide $50 million more
Agora’s AUSD will launch natively on Sui, and more newcomers are on the way
The profits were driven by interest earned on US Treasury holdings, as well as market gains on bitcoin and gold
The AI job postings come after a $600 million AI infrastructure investment Tether made in the fall
Newcomers are using T-Bill interest to generate yield
Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, continues to befuddle FUDers by minting its way into an exclusive club worth over $100 billion
Plus, Tether funds a crypto payments app
Roughly two-thirds of the net profit was due to appreciation of the stablecoin issuer’s gold and bitcoin reserves
Only a handful of cryptocurrencies have ever been worth more than $100 billion — tether could be next
The UN said USDT is among the most used tools for illicit financing, but the stablecoin issuer says the report ignores its benefits
The Ledger attacker was able to upload the malicious code to ConnectKit after phishing a former Ledger employee
Tether has changed its mind about complying with US sanctions laws, and it says its doing so “voluntarily”
Four of the eight stablecoins initially assessed were knocked back by “negative adjustments,” S&P told Blockworks
Binance and its former CEO have pleaded guilty to federal charges of over $4.3 billion
The frozen funds were linked to a “human trafficking syndicate in Southeast Asia”