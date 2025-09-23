Tether targets $500B valuation with private placement: Report

Stablecoin issuer seeks up to $20 billion in a private placement, aiming to join world’s most valuable private firms

by Blockworks /
article-image

Anastasia Sedenkova/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Tether Holdings, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, is seeking to raise as much as $20 billion in a private funding round that would value the company at roughly $500 billion, according to a report.

The El Salvador-based firm is negotiating with investors to sell a 3% equity stake, a move that would place Tether among the highest-valued private companies globally, Bloomberg reported. 

Tether’s USDT token underpins much of global crypto trading, serving as a dollar-pegged asset used for liquidity and settlement. The company has previously drawn criticism over transparency in its reserves, though in recent years it has emphasized its shift into short-term US Treasuries and independent attestation reports.

A $500 billion valuation would represent a leap far beyond publicly traded peers such as Coinbase, which carries a market cap closer to $50 billion, underscoring Tether’s profitability — estimated at more than $13 billion in net income in 2024, according to analyst projections.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The timing of the potential raise coincides with heightened regulatory focus: US and European authorities have pushed for tighter oversight of stablecoins, with some proposals treating them as systemic payment instruments. 

Tether, earlier this month, announced that it would be launching a US-based stablecoin called USAT with former White House crypto official Bo Hines as CEO.

The timing of the raise comes as Tether’s role in global markets is expanding beyond crypto. A recent Blockworks report noted the firm was the seventh-largest net buyer of US Treasurys in Q2 2025, with $8 billion in incremental purchases, making it a “quasi-sovereign allocator” in dollar funding markets.

At the same time, the US Treasury has opened a public comment period under the GENIUS Act, the first major US legislation focused on payment stablecoins, seeking feedback on consumer protections and illicit finance risks.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Business

Fnality secures $136M to expand settlement network

Funding round led by major banks and asset managers aims to advance blockchain-based wholesale payment systems

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Stripe and Visa back Fold’s bitcoin rewards credit card

The partnership seeks to enable seamless bitcoin rewards on everyday purchases through Stripe’s issuing platform and Visa’s global network

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Zerohash hits $1B valuation with Interactive Brokers-led raise

Funding round draws Morgan Stanley, SoFi and Apollo, underscoring rising demand for regulated on-chain infrastructure

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Securitize enables Ripple RLUSD in BlackRock and VanEck funds

Tokenized funds gain new interoperability as Securitize activates Ripple’s RLUSD smart contract for BUIDL and VBILL

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Coinbase and Cloudflare form x402 Foundation for web payments

The new foundation will govern x402, a protocol embedding payments into web interactions for AI and agent-driven commerce

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Archetype secures $100 million for third crypto venture fund

The New York-based firm will back early-stage projects in onchain infrastructure, payments, and decentralized apps

by Blockworks /