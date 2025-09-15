Chart Builder: From signal to story

A no-code workspace to shape Blockworks data into custom visuals. Live today!

by Westie /
article-image
share

Default charts are a good start. Clear conviction requires more.

Chart Builder gives you the freedom to present trusted Blockworks data the way your analysis actually flows without code, exports, or detours.

Compare signals, change timeframes, group by protocol. Live on Blockworks Research.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Why Chart Builder?

  • Design the view, not the pipeline. Start from Blockworks’ validated data and mold the visual that tells the truth fastest.
  • Move from idea to insight in minutes. Compare signals, switch lenses, annotate the story. No CSV babysitting, just the insight you need immediately.
  • Flexible by design. Lines, bars, areas, tables; single series or comparisons; quick filters and timeframes that match the way you work.
  • Consistency you can trust. Every chart is fed by the same warehouse that powers Blockworks Research.

Pick what you need from the catalog, shape the presentation, and save it. That’s it. Your definitions stay intact; your charts stay fresh.

Integrated with Dashboard Builder

Chart Builder now slots directly into Dashboard Builder. Build a chart once, then drop it onto your own dashboard alongside tables, notes, and other tiles.

Create a living view of the KPIs that matter, keep narrative context in one place, and let everything update automatically. No screenshots, no manual refresh cycles. All of your signal in one place.

You could build:

  • A set of focused KPI tiles focused on the things you care about.
  • A side-by-side comparison that shows you clear market share trends in a given sector.
  • A leaderboard table that ranks your favorite metrics across all time periods.
  • A daily-refreshing table for reporting that completely replaces the team’s monotonous work.

The possibilities are immense when you combine the depth of Blockworks data with the flexibility of crafting your own charts and dashboards in one elegant interface.

Try it today

Chart Builder is live inside Blockworks Research. Open it, shape the view, and pin it to your dashboard.

Less wrangling. More decisions.

Questions or ideas? [email protected].

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

Tokenize, Trade, Expand: The Figure Thesis

Figure, founded by former SoFi CEO Mike Cagney, has emerged as a leader in onchain RWAs, with ~$17.5B publicly tokenized. The platform’s ecosystem volume is growing ~40% YoY as it expands beyond HELOCs into student loans, DSCR loans, unsecured loans, bankruptcy claims, and more. Operationally, Figure cuts average loan production cost by ~93% and compresses median funding time from ~42 days to ~10, creating a durable speed-and-cost advantage.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Sponsored

How Arkham Insights is redefining onchain alpha for serious crypto traders

Arkham is an exchange that integrates its intelligence platform with execution, enabling seamless analysis and trading in one interface

by Sponsored /
article-image

The Breakdown

Friday charts: Ellison is having fun again

A main character of the dotcom boom is suddenly a main character of the AI one

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Policy

Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

Big banks weren’t happy with a key provision of the GENIUS Act, and want lawmakers to right the wrong in the crypto market structure bill.

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Weighing Figure’s growth potential after Nasdaq debut

The blockchain lender’s annual net revenue could reach $1 billion by 2028, Blockworks Research analyst predicts

by Ben Strack /
article-image

DeFi

Ethereum’s paradox: Usage at all-time highs as fees plummet

As the network gets more efficient, cheaper blockspace keeps revenue down

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum’s most active L2 compares against Solana

Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture

by Donovan Choy /