Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month
Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation
Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?
Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms
ETH’s success hinges on the resource of data availability, particularly how much it sells to L2s
An altcoin season is looking less and less likely as the reciprocal tariffs loom
The network is at a “pivotal juncture,” Blockworks Research’s Marc-Thomas Arjoon said
Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding
SOL and ETH are actually sharing similar trajectories against the price of bitcoin
Despite the decades-long lead, there are spooky similarities between ETH and Intel stock
Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes
An EF-backed group focused on institutional adoption wants to be a resource for TradFi
World Liberty Financial has been busy buying crypto ahead of its launch
A theory on why the overperformance of rivals has little to do with Ethereum itself
An update to John Pfeffer’s “An (Institutional) Investor’s Take on Cryptoassets”
Bitcoin has historically peaked at 12-18 months post-halving
ETH’s been watching from the sidelines as bitcoin and solana take off
One research associate is potentially eyeing February or March for ETH to hit a new high
USD-denominated floor prices for both NFT collections have now gone more than 20x since December 2022
As EIP-4844 “blobs” transform the economics of Ethereum layer-2s, a growing debate pits long-term scalability against immediate ETH value
Solana is the crowd favorite to potentially flip Ethereum somewhere down the line, and it tends to feel realistic at times
Traders will be looking toward $260, roughly the all-time high the asset set in November 2021
Bitcoin stopped $175 short of setting a new price record on Tuesday evening
Factors contributing to crypto market moves include China stimulus, comments from BlackRock’s CEO and the delay of an expected sell pressure event