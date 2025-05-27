ETH

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Swimming in red: Fluid’s ETH-USDC pool springs a leak

Risks in concentrated liquidity design to be addressed, along with LP compensation

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rally mode: BTC hits $100K, ETH catches a bid

Risk appetite returns on merger, trade news — but can it last?

by Macauley Peterson /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Arbitrum’s Timeboost goes live, generates $2,491 in DAO revenue on day 1

Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

What would it take for ETH to succeed?

ETH’s success hinges on the resource of data availability, particularly how much it sells to L2s

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Altcoin liquidity’s dropped since President Trump’s tariff announcement: Kaiko Research

An altcoin season is looking less and less likely as the reciprocal tariffs loom

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH just had lowest quarterly return since Q2 2022: Blockworks Research

The network is at a “pivotal juncture,” Blockworks Research’s Marc-Thomas Arjoon said

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Crypto crossroads: ETF flows stabilize, but macro risks loom

Bitcoin ETF outflows are leveling off, Ethereum’s price action is increasingly sentiment-driven, and TradFi’s role in crypto is expanding

by Macauley Peterson /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Solana is speedrunning Ethereum’s bitcoin ratio chart

SOL and ETH are actually sharing similar trajectories against the price of bitcoin

by David Canellis /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH is speedrunning the 50-year Intel chart

Despite the decades-long lead, there are spooky similarities between ETH and Intel stock

by David Canellis /
BusinessEmpire Newsletter

‘Steep disconnect’ between Ethereum Foundation and crypto community

Tribe Capital’s Evan Park and Blockworks Research’s Ryan Connor explain the issues with Ethereum and outline potential fixes

by Katherine Ross /
0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Ethereum’s ‘second foundation’ was a ruse — then Etherealize launched

An EF-backed group focused on institutional adoption wants to be a resource for TradFi

by Macauley Peterson /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Is World Liberty Financial actually Trump’s strategic crypto reserve?

World Liberty Financial has been busy buying crypto ahead of its launch

by David Canellis /
AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Ethereum cope to counter worries that ETH is doomed

A theory on why the overperformance of rivals has little to do with Ethereum itself

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

What is ETH worth?

An update to John Pfeffer’s “An (Institutional) Investor’s Take on Cryptoassets”

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The art of predicting the top of a crypto cycle

Bitcoin has historically peaked at 12-18 months post-halving

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

What analysts say about the market next year

ETH’s been watching from the sidelines as bitcoin and solana take off

by Katherine Ross /
Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

An ATH for ETH?

One research associate is potentially eyeing February or March for ETH to hit a new high

by Ben Strack /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

Pudgys and Miladys pump even as overall liquidity drops

USD-denominated floor prices for both NFT collections have now gone more than 20x since December 2022

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The blobs conundrum: Ethereum’s balancing act

As EIP-4844 “blobs” transform the economics of Ethereum layer-2s, a growing debate pits long-term scalability against immediate ETH value

by Donovan Choy /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH killers are still no closer to doing the deed

Solana is the crowd favorite to potentially flip Ethereum somewhere down the line, and it tends to feel realistic at times

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL crosses $220, eyes fresh all-time high

Traders will be looking toward $260, roughly the all-time high the asset set in November 2021

by Jack Kubinec /
Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH and SOL are playing catch up with BTC

Bitcoin stopped $175 short of setting a new price record on Tuesday evening

by David Canellis /
Markets

As BTC passes $66K, is ‘Uptober’ finally upon us?

Factors contributing to crypto market moves include China stimulus, comments from BlackRock’s CEO and the delay of an expected sell pressure event

by Ben Strack /

