Ethereum protocol update details plan to boost transaction capacity with blobs

New PeerDAS design raises throughput ahead of Fusaka upgrade

article-image

Ethereum researchers published a new protocol update today, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to expand blob throughput for layer-2 scalability while maintaining decentralization and censorship resistance.

Following on from Protocol Update 001, this update details how PeerDAS, the centerpiece design for the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, will permit nodes to sample rather than fully download blob data. This enables up to eight times higher throughput without significantly increasing hardware requirements.

Between major upgrades, “Blob Parameter Only” (BPO) forks will incrementally raise blob limits, while bandwidth optimizations like cell-level messaging reduce redundant data transfers.

According to AllCoreDevs discussions, Fusaka is targeting an early November mainnet launch, just ahead of Devconnect Buenos Aires. PeerDAS (EIP-7594) has been confirmed as Fusaka’s headliner, and a BPO mechanism (EIP-7892) has been scheduled for inclusion.

Fusaka testing is already underway on devnets, with client teams preparing for public testnet deployments through September and October before mainnet activation. 

Meanwhile, developers are preparing Glamsterdam, the subsequent network upgrade expected around mid-2026, which will further extend PeerDAS with advanced networking and pipelining techniques.

