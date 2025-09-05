Sora Ventures plans $1B Bitcoin treasury fund in Asia

The firm secured $200M in commitments to build Asia’s largest institutional Bitcoin treasury fund within six months

by Blockworks /
article-image

Lifestyle Travel Photo/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

Sora Ventures has announced plans to launch Asia’s first $1 billion Bitcoin treasury fund, aiming to accelerate regional adoption of corporate Bitcoin reserves.

The announcement came during Taipei Blockchain Week, with the firm disclosing $200 million in initial institutional commitments from Asia-based partners. Sora Ventures said it intends to complete the Bitcoin acquisitions within six months, positioning the vehicle as the largest coordinated treasury initiative in the region.

The effort comes amid a broader surge in corporate crypto treasury strategies, first popularized by U.S. firms like MicroStrategy and Block. Blockworks reporting shows companies added billions in digital assets in recent months.

That includes Strategy Inc.’s 636,505 BTC, BitMine Immersion’s 1.87 million ETH, and SharpLink’s recent 39,008 ETH acquisition. Ether Machine, preparing for a Nasdaq debut, has also raised 150,000 ETH in financing, bringing its total holdings close to half a million ETH.

Sora’s fund aims to support both existing treasury participants and new entrants, including Metaplanet in Japan, as well as Moon Inc., BitPlanet and DV8 in Southeast Asia. Sora is also part of a consortium seeking a controlling stake in Thai-listed DV8 to further expand Bitcoin treasury access in the region.

Blockworks Research data shows how corporate crypto treasuries have expanded well beyond Bitcoin, with firms now holding more than $90 billion in BTC, $12 billion in ETH, and nearly $1 billion in SOL.

Aggregate market cap of crypto treasury companies by asset | Source: Blockworks Research

Strategy (MSTR) leads with 636,505 BTC worth $70.5 billion, while BitMine tops Ethereum holders with 1.87 million ETH, and Solana exposure is spread across companies like Upexi and Sharps Technology, which each hold roughly 2 million SOL.

Aggregate treasury assets have now exceeded $100 billion in market value, with some firms allocating more than 80% of total assets to crypto.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

