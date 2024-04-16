Asia

Finance

After crypto ETF movement in Hong Kong, other Asia regulators could act 

Regulators in South Korea, Japan and Singapore could follow Hong Kong’s lead as Asia responds to spot bitcoin ETF approval in the US

by Ben Strack /
Web3

‘Much more appealing’ than just collectibles: Web3 gaming’s potential

Gaming developers must find a way to utilize crypto levers to make Web3 gaming more exciting, Argus Labs CEO Scott Sunarto said

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

Regulatory landscape across Asia prompts exchanges to enhance KYC measures

OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Crypto hiring: Gemini eyeing Singapore as springboard for APAC plans

Gemini plans to have over 100 employees stationed in Singapore a year from now

by James Cirrone /
Business

LayerZero Locks Down $120M in Fresh Funding for APAC Gaming Push

The company is now valued at $3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Asia Pacific Now Has a New Crypto-enabled Debit Card

The crypto-enabled credit cards will not be the first time Wirex and Visa have teamed up

by Bessie Liu /
DeFiMarkets

Sei Network, With $70M in Ecosystem Funding, Looks East

Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Anchorage Adds Asian Institutional Partnerships

Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Among Affluent Asian Investors, 52% Hold Crypto, Survey Finds

Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Singapore’s Monetary Authority Places Binance Mothership on Investor Alert List

Binance.com ends up on Singapore’s investor alert list, but this is a separate entity from Binance.sg which is run by a different corporation

by Sam Reynolds /
DeFiPolicy

Thailand SEC Not a Fan of Listed Bitcoin Macro Proxies

Bitcoin on the balance sheet for public companies in Thailand gets a different response from regulators than in the US, explains Varit Bulakul, an executive at Bangkok-listed Brooker Group

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

FalconX, CoinDCX Hit Unicorn Status Amid Uncertain Regulatory Environment

Two crypto exchange platforms achieve unicorn status as contradictory regulatory remarks on digital assets continues.

by Morgan Chittum /
DeFiFinance

Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Investing in DeFi to Prepare for an Era of Disintermediation

SCB’s Chief Venture and Innovation Officer knows DeFi will challenge banks, and wants to grab a stake in it.

by Sam Reynolds /
Finance

Asia’s Liquid Exchange Adds USDC on Stellar as Global Stablecoin Demand Jumps

During Q1 2021, $869 billion in stablecoin transactions occurred globally, making it the category with the highest transaction volume and demand during that time frame, data from Chainalysis showed

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

