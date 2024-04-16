Asia
Regulators in South Korea, Japan and Singapore could follow Hong Kong’s lead as Asia responds to spot bitcoin ETF approval in the US
Gaming developers must find a way to utilize crypto levers to make Web3 gaming more exciting, Argus Labs CEO Scott Sunarto said
OKX, Bitget and KuCoin have said they have strengthened their KYC requirements as regulation across Asia solidifies
Gemini plans to have over 100 employees stationed in Singapore a year from now
The company is now valued at $3 billion
The crypto-enabled credit cards will not be the first time Wirex and Visa have teamed up
Sei recently secured an additional $20 million in ecosystem funding from crypto asset trading platform MEXC
Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions
Wealthy Asian investors allocated 7% of their portfolio to digital assets, more than forex, commodities or collectibles, Accenture found
Binance.com ends up on Singapore’s investor alert list, but this is a separate entity from Binance.sg which is run by a different corporation
Bitcoin on the balance sheet for public companies in Thailand gets a different response from regulators than in the US, explains Varit Bulakul, an executive at Bangkok-listed Brooker Group
Two crypto exchange platforms achieve unicorn status as contradictory regulatory remarks on digital assets continues.
SCB’s Chief Venture and Innovation Officer knows DeFi will challenge banks, and wants to grab a stake in it.
During Q1 2021, $869 billion in stablecoin transactions occurred globally, making it the category with the highest transaction volume and demand during that time frame, data from Chainalysis showed