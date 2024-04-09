UAE
Denmark-based Northstake looks to use Dubai as “a strategic base” to survey expansion options
The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.
Investors will be able to buy bitcoin and ether on the upcoming crypto exchange
Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months
The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright
Hong Kong and UAE authorities are keen to attract global crypto companies to set up shop in their respective regions
The UAE says that virtual assets “may not be traded in the country” unless accepted by its federal securities regulator
Florida-based miner on track to grow capacity from 9.5 exahashes at end of February to 23 EH by mid-year before expanding to Abu Dhabi
Hiring in the UAE is a work in progress as companies seek to secure more licenses following a Dubai regulator’s latest requirements
In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021
Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them
The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region
Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative
Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode
MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse
Binance, FTX recently gained licenses to operate in neighboring emirate Dubai
Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates
The crypto exchange is the latest digital assets businesses entering the region as the emirate seeks to encourage the space’s growth
The license follows Dubai’s implementation of a new crypto law which seeks to establish crypto governance and oversight
The emirate’s latest digital asset law proposal excludes NFTs and CBDCs
Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime