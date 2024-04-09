UAE

Business

Another crypto company eyes expansion to innovation-friendly UAE

Denmark-based Northstake looks to use Dubai as “a strategic base” to survey expansion options

by Ben Strack /
Markets

UAE sees major institutional influx: Chainalysis

The UAE received around $35 billion in cryptocurrency value since June 2022, outperforming neighboring countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan and Lebanon, per Chainalysis.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

M2 Exchange can now provide custody services to UAE residents

Investors will be able to buy bitcoin and ether on the upcoming crypto exchange

by James Cirrone /
Business

Nomura crypto arm locks down full license in Dubai

Laser Digital, which was created last September, is set to roll out crypto services in Dubai in the coming months

by James Cirrone /
Policy

‘Cheapest country to mine bitcoin’ just banned the practice altogether

The Gulf country previously showed reluctance towards crypto, but local regulators have now banned bitcoin mining outright

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Hong Kong and UAE To Collaborate on Crypto Rules

Hong Kong and UAE authorities are keen to attract global crypto companies to set up shop in their respective regions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Crypto Companies Can Now Apply for Licenses Under UAE’s Securities Regulator

The UAE says that virtual assets “may not be traded in the country” unless accepted by its federal securities regulator

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Marathon CEO: ‘Diversity in Site Mix’ Is Key to Future Growth

Florida-based miner on track to grow capacity from 9.5 exahashes at end of February to 23 EH by mid-year before expanding to Abu Dhabi

by Ben Strack /
Policy

Crypto Firms Bullish on UAE Entrance — But Now They Wait

Hiring in the UAE is a work in progress as companies seek to secure more licenses following a Dubai regulator’s latest requirements

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Dubai Free Zone Now Home to More Than 500 Crypto Startups

In Dubai, a dedicated hub for local crypto entrepreneurs attracted twice as many digital asset startups last year than in 2021

by Shalini Nagarajan /
MarketsPolicy

Crypto Seeks Freedom in the UAE — is it a Regulatory Rug-Pull?

Major crypto companies are flocking to the UAE in hopes of tapping a potentially lucrative market, but a long road still lays before them

by Sebastian Sinclair&Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

21Shares Adds Execs as Part of Global Expansion

The ETP issuer’s latest hires include head of Middle East as crypto firms continue flocking to Dubai

by Ben Strack /
Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
Policy

Hex Trust Greenlit for Virtual Asset License in Dubai

The crypto custodian said it will establish a headquarters in Dubai and is committed to fostering digital asset innovation in the region

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Unstoppable Domains Gifted Blockchain Domain Names to 1M Women in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Access Abu Dhabi partnered with Unstoppable Domains on this Web3 education initiative

by Ornella Hernandez /
DeFiPolicy

Singapore Central Bank Ready To Try DeFi After Crypto Giants Leave for Dubai

Singapore’s central bank wants to tokenize securities as part of a new DeFi pilot led by JPMorgan, DBS and Marketnode

by David Canellis /
PolicyWeb3

Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Buys Land in the Metaverse for Headquarters

MetaHQ plans to be the first government regulator headquarters in the metaverse

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Kraken Receives Abu Dhabi’s First Virtual Asset Exchange License

Binance, FTX recently gained licenses to operate in neighboring emirate Dubai

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Startup Exchange Sees Trillion Dollar Opportunity in Combining Digital and Traditional Assets

Blockworks exclusive: The new exchange is seeking regulatory approval in jurisdictions including El Salvador and the United Arab Emirates

by Michael Bodley /
MarketsPolicy

Binance Granted License To Operate in Dubai

The crypto exchange is the latest digital assets businesses entering the region as the emirate seeks to encourage the space’s growth

by Ben Strack /
MarketsPolicy

FTX Granted Crypto License With Dubai HQ in Sights

The license follows Dubai’s implementation of a new crypto law which seeks to establish crypto governance and oversight

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

Dubai Is the Latest Government To Roll Out Crypto Law, Set Up Regulator

The emirate’s latest digital asset law proposal excludes NFTs and CBDCs

by Casey Wagner /
FinancePolicy

Abu Dhabi Ramps Up Effort to Become Middle East’s Crypto Hub

Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime

by Dan Keeler /

