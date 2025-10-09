Bybit secures UAE’s first SCA virtual asset license

The exchange’s full approval from the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority marks a regulatory milestone for global crypto oversight

by Blockworks /
article-image

Kirill Neiezhmakov/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Bybit says it has become the first cryptocurrency exchange to receive a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

It’s a regulatory first for the Gulf nation and a significant step in the country’s bid to establish itself as a global hub for compliant digital finance.

The license, announced on Thursday, grants Bybit authorization to operate regulated trading, brokerage, custody, and fiat conversion services for both retail and institutional clients across the UAE.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Bybit’s achievement follows its In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the SCA in February 2025, obtained with guidance from the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi, which helped the exchange navigate the SCA’s compliance framework.

The SCA’s approval makes Bybit the first exchange officially recognized under the UAE’s Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) rules, reflecting the nation’s push to align with Vision 2031 and international financial standards.

Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou said the license demonstrates Bybit’s commitment to “building trust through compliance and transparency.” The company will now expand its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, planning more than 500 local hires and launching education and Web3 innovation programs in partnership with local institutions. 

Co-CEO Helen Liu credited the SCA’s “clear, well-structured regulatory framework” for enabling compliant innovation in digital assets.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

BusinessFinance

Citi invests in stablecoin startup BVNK as banks deepen crypto ties

Citigroup’s venture arm backs BVNK to expand stablecoin payments infrastructure amid growing US regulatory clarity

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Bullish partners with Deutsche Bank for institutional fiat access

The partnership integrates Deutsche Bank’s payment rails with Bullish’s regulated exchange, streamlining fiat operations for institutional traders

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

Bank of North Dakota and Fiserv to launch Roughrider Coin stablecoin

North Dakota’s first state-backed stablecoin will launch on the Fiserv digital asset platform in 2026 to streamline interbank payments

by Blockworks /
article-image

The Breakdown

What product do blockchains deliver?

Owning the rails doesn’t help if no one wants a ride

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prediction markets boom as crypto pulls back

Polymarket’s new $9 billion valuation underscores how fast the sector is maturing

by Kunal Doshi&Boccaccio /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Jupiter launches JupUSD stablecoin with Ethena Labs on Solana

Jupiter’s ecosystem will gain a native stablecoin, JupUSD, built with Ethena Labs’ infrastructure and backed by USDtb and USDe

by Blockworks /