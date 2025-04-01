Bybit

Bybit, a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, has made a significant impact in the digital asset industry with its user-friendly platform, advanced trading tools, and innovative features. With a focus on providing a seamless and secure trading experience, Bybit caters to both novice and experienced traders seeking to engage in various cryptocurrency derivatives, including futures and perpetual contracts. The exchange also places a strong emphasis on security and risk management, providing users with sophisticated tools to manage their positions and minimize potential losses. Follow Blockworks for the latest insights, expert analysis, and comprehensive coverage on Bybit and other leading cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges.
article-image

DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Paradigm’s Samczsun warns there’s ‘more to the DPRK than just the Lazarus Group’

Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Institutions are looking to ‘derisk’ as they enter crypto: Ledger 

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Profiting from disaster: Firms look to capitalize on Bybit hack

While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

The Ethereum ‘rollback’ idea was a joke

Calls for a coordinated Ethereum “rollback” after the Bybit hack were bad-faith narratives designed to spread confusion

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Bybit attack shows ‘fundamental’ need for institutional-grade security: Ledger

This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

DeFi

$1.4B Bybit hack raises questions over Safe’s transaction security

Researchers found two identical transaction hashes five years apart on Ethereum and Base, which is highly unusual

by Jack Kubinec&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Execs selected to lead institutional offerings, stablecoin efforts

In case you missed it, BitGo last week appointed the former president of Silvergate Bank as part of its push into stablecoins

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Business

Crypto Hiring: Coinbase, Bybit see changes; leaders step away

A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum is primed to add Binance, Bitget, Bybit as partners

Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle

by Jeff Albus&Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Policy

ByBit to suspend UK market activity in early October

ByBit made the announcement a day after the FCA gave crypto companies ‘a final warning’

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Bybit gains Cyprus crypto license weeks after Binance withdrawal

The crypto exchange also recently expanded its services to Kazakhstan

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Bybit Latest to Flee Canada, but Not All Exchanges Are Leaving

Bybit cited “recent regulatory development” as one of its reasons for exiting the North American country

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Finance

Bitstamp Rolls Out Crypto Lending in Europe, UAE — US Has to Wait

Bitstamp now offers similar yields to other foreign lending products, but it says transparency is a top priority

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

Mastercard, Visa Ink Fresh Crypto Debit Cards With Web3 Startups

Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: More Fall Victim to Persistent Layoffs

Crypto exchanges Bybit and Swyftx downsize while Amber Group is reportedly set to lay off a few hundred staffers

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Finance

India’s Tax Regime Prompts Crypto Companies To Leave

Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore

by Shalini Nagarajan&Bessie Liu /
article-image

Policy

Canadian Regulator Fines Bybit, KuCoin For Securities Law Violations

The Ontario Securities Commission said foreign cryptoasset trading platforms must play by the rules, or face enforcement action

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

Bybit Takes ‘Extreme Steps,’ Slashing Staff Amid Turbulent Markets

Starting this week, the Dubai-based cryptoasset exchange will review some of its roles and functions, a spokesperson said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

FinancePolicy

Crypto.com Secures Provisional Approval To Open Crypto Exchange in Dubai

Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit

by David Canellis /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Funding Roundup: $1.34B Invested in Crypto Companies and Funds This Week

The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.