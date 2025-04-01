Bybit
Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month
Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier tells Blockworks that institutions have reached out about security in the wake of the Bybit attack
While some propose meaningful security improvements, others are opportunistically using the breach to push tangentially related products
Calls for a coordinated Ethereum “rollback” after the Bybit hack were bad-faith narratives designed to spread confusion
This year, so far, has been the “worst year” for cybercrime in history, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet told Blockworks
Researchers found two identical transaction hashes five years apart on Ethereum and Base, which is highly unusual
In case you missed it, BitGo last week appointed the former president of Silvergate Bank as part of its push into stablecoins
A former Binance executive is set to help Bybit with compliance, while a Coinbase leader expands his role
Plus, Solana’s validators are seeing their revenue sources change during this Solana cycle
ByBit made the announcement a day after the FCA gave crypto companies ‘a final warning’
The crypto exchange also recently expanded its services to Kazakhstan
Bybit cited “recent regulatory development” as one of its reasons for exiting the North American country
Bitstamp now offers similar yields to other foreign lending products, but it says transparency is a top priority
Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world
Crypto exchanges Bybit and Swyftx downsize while Amber Group is reportedly set to lay off a few hundred staffers
Companies are opting to relocate to destinations with friendlier tax codes, including Dubai and Singapore
The Ontario Securities Commission said foreign cryptoasset trading platforms must play by the rules, or face enforcement action
Starting this week, the Dubai-based cryptoasset exchange will review some of its roles and functions, a spokesperson said
Blockworks exclusive: Crypto.com is on its way to offering digital asset services in Dubai, joining the likes of Binance, FTX and Bybit
The largest buzz came from Electric Capital with its $1 billion raise for two new funds focused on crypto ventures and tokens