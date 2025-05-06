IntoTheBlock and Trident announce merger, raise $25M for new firm

Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Sentora CEO and former Coinbase head of risk strategies Anthony DeMartino | Digital Asset Summit 2022 by Blockworks"

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

M&A szn’s still going strong — and this morning’s announcement that Trident and IntoTheBlock are merging is yet another sign of the consolidation we’re seeing.

If you’re not familiar with the two, IntoTheBlock is a financial services platform designed for institutional DeFi investors, and Trident Digital offers services from lending to advisory. 

The firms will now become Sentora, and the goal of the new joint entity is to cater to funds, treasuries, and other institutional investors in DeFi. Basically, they want to create an ecosystem focused on the needs of institutions to push into DeFi. 

Newsletter

Subscribe to Empire Newsletter

Trident’s Anthony DeMartino will take the helm of Sentora. (If he sounds familiar to you, he was also former head of risk strategies at Coinbase.)

“Through our strategic partnerships with industry leaders, we are developing a suite of products that address the key blockers preventing institutional adoption of DeFi,” DeMartino said. 

“The future of finance is decentralized — but not disorganized,” he added. And, honestly, what a fun way to put it.

Meanwhile, IntoTheBlock’s CEO Jesús Rodríguez will take the helm as CTO. 

But the merger isn’t the only news they announced. They also raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by New Form Capital, with Joint Effects and Tribe Capital. Ripple was noted as a strategic ecosystem investor. 

“Institutional capital won’t move into DeFi without strong risk management and compliance frameworks. Sentora provides both — without sacrificing performance,” New Form’s Alex Marinier noted.

So let’s zoom out.

We’re seeing a rise in these types of M&A deals, in which crypto firms are looking to create a platform that can cater to multiple needs for clients, like institutional investors. We’re also just plain seeing an uptick in M&A activity. That’s a trend I wouldn’t expect to go away anytime soon.

Let’s take a look at some (brand-spanking-new) data from Blockworks Research, shall we?

No, literally. This is fresh out the oven as of yesterday afternoon. Yay.

You can see above that finance is one of the top sectors to consolidate. This makes sense because we’re going to see a lot more competition as this space heats up and institutional investors look to find a platform that can meet most of their needs. 

Who wants to have multiple platforms when you can find one that fulfills your needs, right? It simplifies it, and projects will cater to what the market’s looking for (see the deal above). 

As you can see, crypto deal activity is starting to pick up. Just remember: we’re likely going to stay a ways off from those crazy 2021 levels for a while. 

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV

Industry City | Brooklyn, NY

TUES - THURS, JUNE 24 - 26, 2025

Permissionless IV serves as the definitive gathering for crypto’s technical founders, developers, and builders to come together and create the future.If you’re ready to shape the future of crypto, Permissionless IV is where it happens.

buy ticketslearn more

Permissionless IV Hackathon

Brooklyn, NY

SUN - MON, JUN. 22 - 23, 2025

Blockworks and Cracked Labs are teaming up for the third installment of the Permissionless Hackathon, happening June 22–23, 2025 in Brooklyn, NY. This is a 36-hour IRL builder sprint where developers, designers, and creatives ship real projects solving real problems across […]

learn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (19).png

Research

Suilend's Multi-Product DeFi Suite

Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.

by Luke Leasure

/

news

article-image

DeFiSupply Shock

Why Bitcoin may not have been possible in the ’90s

Decentralized money was a “very unpopular goal” when concepts were proposed in the ’90s, said Nick Szabo

by David Canellis /
article-image

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Exclusive: Cove launches mainnet, CoveUSD

Cove aims to deliver “risk-adjusted yield” through curated DeFi vaults

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

The Breakdown

The spirit of ’68: How capital markets made America wealthy

The best capital markets are open to the most people — and crypto capital markets are open to everyone

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

4 big questions following the Solana Accelerate conference

Post-conference musings on Firedancer, Kraken, Solana Mobile and Trump

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

As bitcoin treasury strategies proliferate, one company eyes big ETH buys

Executives expect others to follow SharpLink Gaming’s lead in purchasing an asset that has surged this past month

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Tariff reversal sends stocks higher

After a weekend of tariff policy shifts, investors appear confident that trade deals are underway

by Casey Wagner /