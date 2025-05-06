mergers

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

IntoTheBlock and Trident announce merger, raise $25M for new firm

Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Crypto-TradFi intersections proliferate

Ripple will buy Hidden Road in a 10-digit deal, as crypto becomes more entwined with TradFi

by Ben Strack /
FinanceForward Guidance Newsletter

‘Feeding frenzy’ possible as crypto M&A picks up

There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

The Interchain Foundation puts aside $26.4M to grow Cosmos ecosystem

The Cosmos ecosystem will receive less funding from the Interchain Foundation in 2024 than it has in previous years

by Bessie Liu /
Business

This bitcoin miner is set to buy four Canadian power plants

The move allows Hut 8 to mine more BTC or power high-performance computing applications, such as those related to artificial intelligence

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Cosmos chain Osmosis to hook up with Umee’s borrow/lend protocol

Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future

by Bessie Liu /
Web3

Napster Begins Planned Acquisition Spree Amid Shift to Web3

20-plus-year-old music service has acquired Mint Songs, and Napster’s CEO says the company is eyeing more deals with “best-of-breed tech partners”

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto M&A Deals Hit Record High in 2022, Despite Downturn

Deal count eclipses 200 for the first time, though value of crypto acquisitions about a third of what it was in 2021

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Troubled Lender Babel Finance Reportedly Hires US Investment Bank Houlihan Lokey

Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Blockchain Payments Firm Roxe to Go Public in $3.6B Merger

SPAC deal will see Roxe merge with Goldenstone once deal wraps up in Q1, 2023

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx, Trading App Superhero Reveal ‘$1B’ Merger

Australia is expecting its first “super app” via a deal announced by crypto exchange Swyftx and traditional stock trading platform Superhero

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Gemini Now a ‘One-stop Shop For Advisors’ After BITRIA Buy

Company acquires digital asset portfolio management platform, aiming to allow asset managers better access to crypto space

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain.com Looking to Expand in Emerging Markets Through M&A

Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Strategic Advisory Firms Merge to Become Crypto Space’s Go-To M&A Specialists

Executives at Architect Partners and Emergents expect another deal-filled year after busy 2021

by Ben Strack /
Markets

What Could Crypto M&A Look Like in 2022?

Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021

by Ben Strack /

