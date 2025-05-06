mergers
Sentora aims to create an ecosystem focused on institutional investors’ DeFi needs
Ripple will buy Hidden Road in a 10-digit deal, as crypto becomes more entwined with TradFi
There was record crypto M&A activity in Q1, with more consolidation predicted
The Cosmos ecosystem will receive less funding from the Interchain Foundation in 2024 than it has in previous years
The move allows Hut 8 to mine more BTC or power high-performance computing applications, such as those related to artificial intelligence
Brent Xu, CEO of Umee, notes that more strategic alignments within the Cosmos ecosystem should be expected in the future
20-plus-year-old music service has acquired Mint Songs, and Napster’s CEO says the company is eyeing more deals with “best-of-breed tech partners”
Deal count eclipses 200 for the first time, though value of crypto acquisitions about a third of what it was in 2021
Reported engagement with the restructuring and merger and acquisition specialist follows liquidity issues at crypto lender Babel Finance
SPAC deal will see Roxe merge with Goldenstone once deal wraps up in Q1, 2023
Australia is expecting its first “super app” via a deal announced by crypto exchange Swyftx and traditional stock trading platform Superhero
Company acquires digital asset portfolio management platform, aiming to allow asset managers better access to crypto space
Chief Business Officer says company is focused on building footprint within regions where users “need” crypto
Executives at Architect Partners and Emergents expect another deal-filled year after busy 2021
Banks and exchanges expected to buy tech, market share through acquisitions after deal-filled 2021