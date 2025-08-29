Crypto industry on pace to break 2021 fundraising record

A new breed of crypto entrepreneur is building in stablecoins, per Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick

by David Canellis /
article-image

Dragonfly general partner Rob Hadick | Ben Solomon Photo LLC for Blockworks

share

This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe.

First, the really bullish stuff.

Pantera Capital managing partner Paul Veradittakit just put out a State of Crypto Venture Capital report with plenty to prick up your ears.

First, the industry is on pace to break 2021’s fundraising record of $29.17 billion. Crypto companies this year have raised over $16 billion — which is already more than the total deal value of 2024.

(BTW: Very cool that Veradittakit’s report is grounded in Blockworks Research data, which covers all things deal flow, including fundraising, M&A and debt financing.)

Newsletter

Subscribe to Empire Newsletter

Veradittakit characterizes this year’s fundraising as a game-changer fueled by record M&A and IPO activity. 

He wrote: “2024 was a record year for acquisitions with over 100 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) totaling $1.73 billion and 2025 is set to surpass 2024 in deal count. From January to July of this year it is already at 76 deals and $6.23 billion, which is 3.6× 2024’s full-year dollar volume and is on pace for 130 deals if the current run rate holds.”

Nice big green candles. Source: VeradiVerdict

“The momentum in 2025 is less about unleashing pent‑up demand and more a sign of the industry’s natural maturation,” Veradittakit added.

Crypto IPO successes like Circle and Bullish, as well as others coming up (including Figure and BitGo) are making new entrants more comfortable with investing in the blockchain industry. 

“This is a pattern seen in other major technological shifts, where a multi-decade build-out precedes explosive growth,” per Veradittakit.

Over on the Empire podcast, Rob Hadick, general partner at Dragonfly Capital, floated the notion that raises like M0’s $40 million and Rain’s $58 million Series Bs were probably the “tail end of the fervor” that came just before the Genius Act rolled out in June.

“I can tell you right now, there’s definitely some fatigue,” Hadick said. 

Interestingly, Hadick pointed out that the level of entrepreneurs that are now building in stablecoins is increasing. 

One deal that Dragonfly is looking at right now involves founders that were executives at “some of the largest payment companies in the world and they just know how money flows — we haven’t seen that level of entrepreneur before.”

“And so I think we’ll see this kind of dip in the market, and then we’re going to see new novel, awesome entrepreneurs, an acceleration into maybe the end of the year [and] next year,” Hadick said.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.jpg

Research

COIN vs HOOD

Into 2026, we see a barbell as the most sensible way to express the thesis with Robinhood as the core, steadier compounder, and Coinbase as the higher-beta call option on the next crypto up-leg. Robinhood’s premium multiple is now earned by a broader, more durable revenue mix (options, NII, crypto) with identifiable execution catalysts (Bitstamp/WonderFi integration, continued Gold adoption, the banking rollout, and early tokenization/L2 efforts). Coinbase’s story skews more cyclical but gains structural heft from Deribit, Base economics, brand reputation, CaaS offerings, Custody, product expansions, and payment rails that can thicken Subscriptions & Services through a cycle.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

BusinessDeFi

One year into Sky, adoption lags behind vision

Despite incentives and a sweeping rebrand from MakerDAO, USDS growth has stalled and DAI is quietly resurging

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

The DropWeb3

The Sandbox co-founders ousted from exec roles amid mass layoffs

Animoca Brands is taking over The Sandbox, and a memecoin launchpad is in the works

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

DeFiUncategorized

Solana validators commence vote on landmark Alpenglow consensus protocol

12% of validators have voted in favor so far

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Lombard brings yield-bearing LBTC to Solana

The integration introduces Bitcoin with native yield to Solana DeFi

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessFinance

Caliber adopts Chainlink treasury as stock faces Nasdaq scrutiny

Arizona asset manager embraces LINK token reserves, balancing digital asset strategy against looming delisting risk

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Solana prepares for Alpenglow

Faster markets and bigger bets are reshaping how capital and predictions flow onchain

by Shaunda Devens /