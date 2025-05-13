Dragonfly Capital

Exclusive: Perpl raises $9.25M from Dragonfly to build on Monad

Perpl, a perps DEX, plans to launch testnet by the end of this year

by Katherine Ross /
What DeFi founders could learn from stablecoin success

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick discussed how the firm is approaching investments in the current market

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

US users missed out on $2.6B in potential airdrop revenue: Dragonfly

A new report from Dragonfly suggests that US users were geoblocked from billions in potential revenue

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Wrap: Monad raises $225M, Berachain bags $100M in big week for L1s

Plus, a Dragonfly partner shares his view on the crypto VC market, and a mining hardware firm raises $80 million

by Jack Kubinec /
Policy

Bain Capital Crypto Among 5 Firms Bashing SEC’s Proposed Custody Rule

A collection of top crypto asset managers, including Dragonfly Digital and Electric Capital, are the latest to dissent to the SEC’s new proposed custody rules

by Michael Bodley /
Markets

Crypto Venture Firm Dragonfly Acquires Hedge Fund Backed By A16z, Sequoia

Dragonfly buys early Ethereum, Algorand investor

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

After Failed First Attempt, Lido Relaunches Proposal for Diversified Treasury

The latest proposal follows a community vote squashing Dragonfly Capital’s bid to buy 10 million LDO tokens, or 2% of its total supply

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

In Buffer Against Bear Market, Lido Opens New Door for DAO Money Management

Lido suggests selling 2% of its native token, LDO, to fund the DAO for two years

by Casey Wagner /
MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Can Crypto Find a New Narrative? | Haseeb Qureshi & Tom Schmidt

Haseeb Qureshi and Tom Schmidt join Jason to discuss the state of the market and debate crypto’s next narrative

by Garrett Harper /
Markets

Dragonfly Capital’s Latest Crypto Fund Aims to Invest From ‘Seed to Exit’

The $650 million vehicle will allow the firm to lead more Series A and Series B rounds

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Blockchain Real Estate Startup Raises Round To Expand Digitized Property Investments

The capital will go toward staff expansion and marketing, co-founder and CEO Trevor Bacon told Blockworks

by Morgan Chittum /

