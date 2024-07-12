Paxos
Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company
The launch comes more than a year after the payments giant first confirmed the existence of the dollar-backed stablecoin project
The majority of retail consumers who had heard about and followed the bankruptcies of FTX indicated they plan to buy more crypto or likely do nothing as a result
After facing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Binance’s BUSD could be heading the way of the dodo, according to on-chain data and analysts
US government debt is considered as highly liquid assets leaving little doubt about Paxos’ ability to meet an influx of redemptions on BUSD, analysts say
BUSD’s circulating supply has dipped by 26% since Paxos received a Wells notice from the SEC
Binance branded stablecoin BUSD has given up its seventh spot on crypto market cap leaderboards, as the SEC’s threat to Paxos looms
The proposal says “there’s no real prospect of growth” for BUSD
Paxos deposit addresses saw a huge uptick in deposits, meaning there’s more redemptions/burns to come, a Nansen researcher said
More projects may leave the US for jurisdictions that are more open to innovation, Ume CEO Brent Xu told Blockworks
Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”
As the SEC looks set to clamp down on dollar-pegged tokens, the oldest stablecoin, Tether, is looking as dominant as ever
Binance USD issuer Paxos has reportedly been hit with a Wells notice, meaning the SEC intends to sue unless it can be convinced otherwise
Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos
Still the number one stablecoin, Tether is on track to make up more of the crypto market than ever before
The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions
It ends a more than two-year partnership with Paxos, which paved the way for the app to offer crypto to US customers.
The popularity of bitcoin is poised to affect the gold market, Paxos executive says
The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures
The payment service initiated by Facebook is piloting its wallet for sending Paxos’ USDP stablecoin
CEOs of FTX and Circle among the company leaders to speak at a Financial Services commitee hearing on the future of finance.
Customers in the United States can now trade and custody bitcoin, Ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside traditional investments through Interactive Brokers.