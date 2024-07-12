Paxos

There are a total of 22 articles associated with Paxos.
What the SEC dropping its Paxos probe really means

Paxos is getting off scot-free after the SEC said it wouldn’t pursue legal action against the company

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Business

PayPal launches stablecoin tied to the US dollar, issued on Ethereum

The launch comes more than a year after the payments giant first confirmed the existence of the dollar-backed stablecoin project

by Katherine Ross /
Markets

Survey Finds Retail Still Bullish on Crypto Post-FTX

The majority of retail consumers who had heard about and followed the bankruptcies of FTX indicated they plan to buy more crypto or likely do nothing as a result

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

The End of BUSD? On-Chain Metrics Paint a Bleak Picture

After facing regulatory scrutiny in the US, Binance’s BUSD could be heading the way of the dodo, according to on-chain data and analysts

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

How Hard is it for Stablecoin Issuers To Cash Out Billions?

US government debt is considered as highly liquid assets leaving little doubt about Paxos’ ability to meet an influx of redemptions on BUSD, analysts say

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Markets

SEC Triggers Billion-dollar ‘Bank Run’ on Binance’s BUSD

BUSD’s circulating supply has dipped by 26% since Paxos received a Wells notice from the SEC

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Binance Stablecoin Flipped By Cardano, Polygon As Billions Burn

Binance branded stablecoin BUSD has given up its seventh spot on crypto market cap leaderboards, as the SEC’s threat to Paxos looms

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Aave’s Proposal to Freeze BUSD Poised to Pass

The proposal says “there’s no real prospect of growth” for BUSD

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Binance Stablecoin Outflows Top $1B as BUSD Supply Shrinks

Paxos deposit addresses saw a huge uptick in deposits, meaning there’s more redemptions/burns to come, a Nansen researcher said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Paxos Will No Longer Issue BUSD. What Does That Mean for DeFi?

More projects may leave the US for jurisdictions that are more open to innovation, Ume CEO Brent Xu told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsPolicy

Paxos to Cease Minting New BUSD and End Relationship with Binance

Binance chief says they will continue BUSD support but, “foresee users migrating to other stablecoins over time.”

by Macauley Peterson /
Markets

Tether Nears 50% Of Stablecoin Market, Highest in 14 Months

As the SEC looks set to clamp down on dollar-pegged tokens, the oldest stablecoin, Tether, is looking as dominant as ever

by David Canellis /
Policy

Binance Stablecoin Is a Security, SEC Tells Paxos: WSJ

Binance USD issuer Paxos has reportedly been hit with a Wells notice, meaning the SEC intends to sue unless it can be convinced otherwise

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Gold-linked Tokens and Polygon Buck Crypto Downtrend

Partnerships with Web2 companies may have saved Polygon’s MATIC from market chaos

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Tether Dominance Nears All-Time High as Crypto Crashes

Still the number one stablecoin, Tether is on track to make up more of the crypto market than ever before

by David Canellis /
Finance

New Mastercard Program Looks To Offer Crypto Capabilities to Banks

The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Neobank Revolut To Dump Paxos in Favor of New Crypto Provider

It ends a more than two-year partnership with Paxos, which paved the way for the app to offer crypto to US customers.

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

One-third of Surveyed Gold Buyers View Bitcoin as the Better Bet

The popularity of bitcoin is poised to affect the gold market, Paxos executive says

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Espresso Systems Launches to Public Amid a $32M Raise

The investment was led by Greylock Partners and Electric Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital, Blockchain Capital and Slow Ventures

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Meta’s Novi Wallet Debuts Payments in WhatsApp

The payment service initiated by Facebook is piloting its wallet for sending Paxos’ USDP stablecoin

by Macauley Peterson /
Policy

Blockchain Industry Executives Set to Testify Before Congress

CEOs of FTX and Circle among the company leaders to speak at a Financial Services commitee hearing on the future of finance.

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Interactive Brokers Launches Crypto Trading Through Paxos

Customers in the United States can now trade and custody bitcoin, Ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside traditional investments through Interactive Brokers.

by Casey Wagner /

