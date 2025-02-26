Uniswap

There are a total of 118 articles associated with Uniswap.
PolicyThe Drop

Uniswap Labs COO reveals it spent ‘tens of millions’ fighting SEC

SEC closes its investigation into Uniswap, following ditched probes into Robinhood, OpenSea and Coinbase

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Unichain mainnet is live with value accrual for UNI

Expect $16 million to $33 million in annualized staking yields, Blockworks Research estimates

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap V4 is live on 12 chains

The Flaunch memecoin launchpad on Base is first to leverage v4 hooks

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Base leads explosive growth: Flipside

Flipside Crypto’s report tracked record-breaking user acquisition, including from “superusers” in 2024

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Hyperliquid could have the most valuable airdrop ever

About 270 million HYPE has been claimed, valued around $7.6 billion

by David Canellis /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

DeFi superapp Fluid is coming for Aave and Uniswap’s lunch

Innovative smart debt and collateral features are fueling Fluid’s rise to $1.2 billion TVL, reshaping the Instadapp brand

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Uniswap collabs with Across for cross-chain swaps

The integration of Across’s intent-based bridging allows traders to easily bridge and perform cross-chain swaps all within Uniswap

by Donovan Choy /
0xResearch Newsletter

Uniswap announces Unichain L2

Plus, Sui flips Solana in daily transactions

by Donovan Choy /
Opinion

We need to stop pretending that airdrops work

It’s time to focus on building long-term, value-driven models that ensure both user and developer loyalty

by Andrew Redden /
Policy

Blockchain Association ‘investigating’ Fed order against United Texas Bank

Crypto advocacy group’s policy counsel notes the “coordinated attempt to choke off the digital asset industry’s access to the traditional banking system”

by Ben Strack /
Opinion

Uniswap is the next great frontier in the US war on crypto

Uniswap Labs has put one fire out by settling with the CFTC, but the real challenge may still be yet to come

by David Canellis /
Empire Newsletter

From money to DeFi: A shift in the war for crypto

Plus, does crypto need a city to call home?

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
Policy

CFTC Commissioners dissent on Uniswap settlement

Two CFTC Commissioners are over the so-called “regulation by enforcement” trend

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

Uniswap Labs to pay $175K in CFTC settlement

The CFTC alleged that Uniswap Labs offered leveraged or margined retail commodity transactions illegally

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

The SEC is poised to file fewer crypto cases in 2024

The SEC is still considered a major antagonist in the crypto space, with bigger targets increasingly common

by David Canellis /
DeFi

Zora launches onchain NFT secondary markets with Uniswap

The first NFT collectible on the new token standard “Limitless” raised about 55 ETH on nearly half a million mints

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Compound considers fee redistribution after $24M COMP truce

The Compound governance attacker has agreed to return $24 million of COMP and negate the previous vote

by Donovan Choy /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Ex-Coinbase pro now leads Uniswap’s legal unit

Also, former legal head at Digital Currency Group joins law firm to expand blockchain capabilities

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

Symbiotic aims to be the Uniswap of shared security

The protocol’s ambitions for securing networks go beyond Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Governance tokens are in the midst of a reckoning

UNI and MKR are suffering from the successes of their respective protocols

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Empire Newsletter: Counting Farcaster users while Uniswap spills the SEC beans

Uniswap Labs said it’s ready to fight back if the SEC takes the crypto firm to court

by David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Uniswap responds to SEC Wells notice, says litigation is not the path forward 

In a 43-page submission published Tuesday, Uniswap made its case to the SEC on why the regulator should not take legal action against them

by Casey Wagner /
Uncategorized

Lightspeed Newsletter: Solana caught the layer-2 bug

Fast things can always be faster, right?

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Crypto Hiring: Chainalysis enlists high-level IRS veteran

Elsewhere, rank-and-file employees move around and Binance’s head of legal in Europe departs

by Jack Kubinec /

