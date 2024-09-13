Andrew Redden
Andrew Redden is the CEO and CTO of Last Network, a blockchain platform focused on sustainable cash flow and reinvestment. Previously, he worked at Gitcoin and has contributed to numerous DeFi and Web3 projects. Redden's career reflects a commitment to developing technologies that prioritize long-term viability and community engagement.
It’s time to focus on building long-term, value-driven models that ensure both user and developer loyalty
by Andrew Redden /