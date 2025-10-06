Uniswap Labs acquires Guidestar to advance AMM and routing research

Uniswap Labs announced on Monday, that it has acquired Guidestar, a stealth team focused on automated market maker (AMM) and routing technology.

The move brings Guidestar’s engineers, including founder Alex Nezlobin, to strengthen research on advanced market design and execution. According to Uniswap Labs, the acquisition builds on Uniswap v4’s enhanced flexibility, which allows developers to tailor liquidity pools and market structures for a range of assets — from stablecoins and liquid staking tokens to real-world assets and long-tail tokens.

Guidestar has been working to adapt AMMs to different market types and blockchain environments, including those using both priority ordering and first-come-first-serve transaction models. Uniswap said the combined effort will extend the protocol’s ability to serve diverse onchain markets with greater efficiency and flexibility.

In addition to market design, the acquisition will bolster Uniswap’s work on routing and execution, key to ensuring optimal swaps for users. Guidestar’s expertise will support improvements to UniswapX, an offchain and cross-chain protocol that aggregates liquidity beyond traditional pools.

Uniswap Labs said the goal is to make its products the fastest and most reliable path to competitive liquidity in decentralized finance.

The acquisition continues Uniswap’s broader push toward scalable and transparent market infrastructure. No acquisition terms were disclosed.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: