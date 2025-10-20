Gemini launches Solana credit card with automatic staking rewards

Gemini’s Solana Credit Card lets users earn and auto-stake SOL rewards for up to 6.77% yield, deepening network engagement

by Blockworks /
Gemini has launched a Solana edition of its Gemini Credit Card, allowing users to earn and automatically stake Solana (SOL) rewards for additional yield. 

Announced on Monday, the release marks Gemini’s first card tied to a specific blockchain network and integrates auto-staking for card rewards directly within the platform. The card design pays tribute to Solana’s branding and community, offering up to 4% back in SOL on gas, EV charging, and rideshare purchases, 3% on dining, 2% on groceries and 1% on all other transactions.

Customers can now opt to automatically stake their Solana credit card rewards at Gemini, where the staking rate currently stands at 6.77%. Staking — locking up tokens to validate transactions — allows users to earn additional yield while contributing to the Solana network’s security. 

The integration effectively turns credit card rewards into network participation, reflecting a growing trend in crypto-native financial products that merge traditional payments with DeFi mechanics.

Gemini said it chose Solana for its high throughput and active developer ecosystem.

According to Gemini data, Solana rewards have been among the platform’s top-performing assets, with cardholders who held their rewards for at least one year seeing gains exceeding 290%.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

