Gemini

There are a total of 61 articles associated with Gemini.
article-image

Empire NewsletterMarkets

‘Memecoins are an onramp to crypto’: Gemini Report

Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

DePIN: A recipe for public goods on public goods

Plus, Gemini’s trying to get a sense of the state of crypto in a new report

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Coinbase, Gemini nab product-focused execs

Coinbase nabs a product director from Cash App, while a Kraken exec jumps ship to Gemini

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

Gemini, NYAG reach $50M settlement 

As part of the settlement, Gemini is banned from operating crypto lending programs in New York.

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Gemini to distribute $2.18B in crypto back to Earn users

The distributions mark a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Gemini settles with NY regulators, will return $1B to Earn customers via Genesis bankruptcy

Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

NY attorney general triples her accusations against Gemini, DCG, seeks $3B

James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Genesis attempts to recover $689M from Gemini in new lawsuit 

There is yet another legal battle unfolding in the Gemini and Genesis saga

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

US trustee objects to amended disclosure statement in Genesis bankruptcy

A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Bankrupt Genesis sued by Gemini over $1.6B worth of GBTC shares

Gemini is now targeting Genesis in an attempt to recover roughly 62 million shares GBTC shares

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

New York AG sues DCG, Gemini and Genesis in ‘sweeping lawsuit’

Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges

by Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Staffing shake-ups at Gemini, Ripple and more

Ripple lost a key executive, and reportedly launched a search for a replacement

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

Gemini exchange taps veteran fintech exec in India expansion

Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Gemini backs India’s tech ecosystem with $24M office investment

Gemini highlighted India’s reputation as a talent hub for top tech companies as a key factor for establishing its presence in the country

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Gemini accuses DCG of ‘gaslighting’ Genesis creditors

Gemini believes that Gemini lenders will not “receive anything close in real value” under current terms

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Finance

Gemini Earn users could be made whole through plan, DCG says

Unsecured creditors could expect a recovery rate between 70-90% according to the plan

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Gemini accuses Genesis of manipulating the voting process in FTX settlement

Gemini opposes both the DCG agreement and the FTX settlement

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Gemini moves to dismiss SEC lawsuit, claims accusations flawed

The exchange’s lawyers argued that the SEC hasn’t provided key details about alleged securities, such as sale date or parties involved, making its case weak against Gemini.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Business

Gemini lawsuit is filled with ‘misrepresentations,’ DCG claims in motion to dismiss

The Gemini suit is pointing fingers at the wrong defendants, DCG claims in motion to dismiss

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

DCG brands Gemini’s lawsuit a ‘publicity stunt’

In its lawsuit, Gemini cited a number of other prolonged measures it took before resorting to legal action against DCG

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

‘Best and final offer’: Winklevoss demands nearly $1.5B from DCG

Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

Crypto hiring: Gemini eyeing Singapore as springboard for APAC plans

Gemini plans to have over 100 employees stationed in Singapore a year from now

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Business

DCG Missed $630M Genesis Debt Payment: Gemini

Genesis, Gemini and other stakeholders are weighing whether to allow DCG more time to stave off a potential default

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Business

DCG Risks Defaulting on $630M in Debt Obligations, Gemini Says

Genesis has initiated a 30-day mediation process with DCG, UCC, Creditor Committee and Gemini to reach a final resolution as soon as possible

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.