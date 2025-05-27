Gemini
Gemini’s State of Crypto report found that memecoins and a friendlier US are helping to drive crypto adoption globally
Plus, Gemini’s trying to get a sense of the state of crypto in a new report
Coinbase nabs a product director from Cash App, while a Kraken exec jumps ship to Gemini
As part of the settlement, Gemini is banned from operating crypto lending programs in New York.
The distributions mark a 232% recovery from when withdrawals were halted in November 2022
Gemini “failed to prevent harm suffered by Earn program customers,” according to a NYDFS statement
James’ office initially sued Gemini, DCG, CEO Barry Silbert and subsidiary Genesis in October
There is yet another legal battle unfolding in the Gemini and Genesis saga
A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions
Gemini is now targeting Genesis in an attempt to recover roughly 62 million shares GBTC shares
Genesis and Gemini’s Earn program operated as an investment contract, New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges
Ripple lost a key executive, and reportedly launched a search for a replacement
Gemini India aims to increase its workforce by 42% before the end of 2023
Gemini highlighted India’s reputation as a talent hub for top tech companies as a key factor for establishing its presence in the country
Gemini believes that Gemini lenders will not “receive anything close in real value” under current terms
Unsecured creditors could expect a recovery rate between 70-90% according to the plan
Gemini opposes both the DCG agreement and the FTX settlement
The exchange’s lawyers argued that the SEC hasn’t provided key details about alleged securities, such as sale date or parties involved, making its case weak against Gemini.
The Gemini suit is pointing fingers at the wrong defendants, DCG claims in motion to dismiss
In its lawsuit, Gemini cited a number of other prolonged measures it took before resorting to legal action against DCG
Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss wants DCG to pay up in US dollars, bitcoin and ether — or else face a lawsuit
Gemini plans to have over 100 employees stationed in Singapore a year from now
Genesis, Gemini and other stakeholders are weighing whether to allow DCG more time to stave off a potential default
Genesis has initiated a 30-day mediation process with DCG, UCC, Creditor Committee and Gemini to reach a final resolution as soon as possible