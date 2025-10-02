DoubleZero launches mainnet-beta and 2Z token

Global fiber network goes live as SEC clears 2Z token for utility use

article-image

Zoran Ras/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

DoubleZero announced the launch of its mainnet-beta on October 2, marking a transition from controlled testing to full-scale production and coinciding with the public debut of the 2Z token.

According to the announcement, the network now runs on more than 70 high-performance fiber links across over 25 global locations, contributed by independent providers such as Jump, RockawayX, Distributed Global, Galaxy, Jito and Cumberland/DRW. These links form a dedicated backbone engineered for low-latency, deterministic routing to support high-throughput distributed systems.

The launch follows a staged rollout. Early testnet phases deliberately stress-tested redundancy and failover, while the September 15 mainnet-alpha allowed validators to validate performance at scale. Data from epoch 24 showed that 77% of active links and 82% of measured city-pair routes outperformed the public internet, underscoring the gains of a dedicated transport layer.

At the core of the system is the 2Z token, a Solana Program Library (SPL) asset used for payments, staking and contributor rewards. Genesis supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, with modest inflation to reward network contributions and partial burns to discourage artificial traffic. 

This news follows recent guidance from the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance, where staff issued a no-action letter confirming that 2Z does not need to be registered as a security and that programmatic flows on the DoubleZero network are not considered securities transactions.

This marks a departure from the Commission’s historically cautious stance on token classification, which previously left infrastructure-linked assets in a gray area. Indications suggest the agency is growing ever more open to distinguishing utility-driven distribution models from speculative instruments — a shift that could shape how future DePIN projects approach regulatory compliance.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

