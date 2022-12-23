FIFA World Cup

Web3

Upland Scores Argentina Football Deal for EOS-based Metaverse

Argentina’s football association partnered with metaverse platform Upland to offer exclusive collectibles, including in-game video

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

World Cup Fan Tokens, NFTs See Heavy Volume After Argentine Victory

Messi NFTs on the Ethernity NFT marketplace see major resales

by Ornella Hernandez /
Opinion

Bitget’s Celebrity Partnership Comes Across Tone Deaf

Crypto exchanges should focus more on detailing security and transparency efforts than touting celebrity-studded marketing campaigns

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Saudi World Cup Win Shows Argentina Fan Token the Red Card

What does Argentina’s fan token performance mean for Spain, Brazil, and Portugal supporters?

by Ornella Hernandez /
Web3

Messi and Ronaldo Lead World Cup NFT Bonanza

GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Crypto.com Adds FIFA World Cup Sponsorship to Sports Marketing Strategy

The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally

by Ben Strack /

