FIFA World Cup
There are a total of 6 articles associated with FIFA World Cup.
Argentina’s football association partnered with metaverse platform Upland to offer exclusive collectibles, including in-game video
Messi NFTs on the Ethernity NFT marketplace see major resales
Crypto exchanges should focus more on detailing security and transparency efforts than touting celebrity-studded marketing campaigns
What does Argentina’s fan token performance mean for Spain, Brazil, and Portugal supporters?
GOATs on parade: World Cup maestro drops are among multiple Web3 projects competing for attention in Qatar
The company’s latest deal is part of an effort to develop its brand internationally