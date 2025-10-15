OCC guidance paves way for Erebor’s crypto-bank ambitions

New OCC rules on crypto custody lower barriers for billionaire-backed banks like Erebor

by Blockworks /
article-image

VectorCraft Studio/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has granted preliminary conditional approval for a de novo national bank charter to Erebor Bank.

The approval positions Erebor Bank, a venture backed by Anduril founder Palmer Luckey and firms connected to Joe Lonsdale and Peter Thiel, to become one of the first federally-chartered banks built around the innovation-economy client base once served by Silicon Valley Bank. 

According to Erebor’s June filing, investors plan to commit around $250 million in capital through 8VC, Founders Fund, Haun Ventures, and other backers. The proposed leadership team includes Michael Hagedorn as president, with Owen Rapaport and Jacob Hirshman serving as co-chief executives.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Erebor’s application outlines a target clientele spanning crypto, AI, and defense startups as well as high-net-worth individuals in those sectors. The bank also intends to assist foreign banks with U.S. dollar-based transactions. 

In its OCC filings, Erebor describes plans to become “the most regulated entity conducting and facilitating stablecoin transactions,” to promote “broader acceptance of stablecoins,” and to accept cryptocurrencies as collateral for certain loans. Stablecoins are digital tokens whose value is pegged to a currency such as the U.S. dollar, often backed by cash or short-term Treasuries to maintain price stability.

Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould called the move a milestone for a “dynamic and diverse federal banking system,” adding that the agency “does not impose blanket barriers” to banks that want to engage in permissible digital-asset activities, provided they are conducted in a safe and sound manner.

While the OCC’s conditional approval confirms Erebor’s eligibility to proceed, the bank must still meet all pre-opening requirements, including capital adequacy, governance, and compliance testing.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template.png

Research

The Cross‑Chain Interoperability Stack

The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.

by Nick Carpinito

/

news

article-image

BusinessThe Drop

Mastercard crypto SVP unpacks industry’s mass adoption problem

Will TradFi make crypto better or create more problems than it solves?

by Kate Irwin /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Risk management is paramount

Subtle decisions by risk curators saved Aave from significant turmoil

by Luke Leasure /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Institutional Bitcoin DeFi initiative launched on Rootstock

The new Rootstock Institutional unit aims to connect professional investors to Bitcoin-native yield and liquidity strategies anchored in BTC’s security layer

by Blockworks /
article-image

Policy

DOJ seeks forfeiture of more than $14B in bitcoin tied to global fraud ring

DOJ files record civil forfeiture against more than 127,000 BTC linked to scam activity

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Crown raises $8.1M to launch BRLV, a Brazilian real-backed stablecoin

Framework Ventures leads Crown’s $8.1 million seed round to fund BRLV, a fully backed Brazilian real stablecoin with institutional yield features.

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Safe taps Circle’s USDC in institutional self-custody partnership

Partnership deal centers USDC inside safe’s smart-account stack, tightening rails from onboarding to treasury and DeFi access

by Macauley Peterson /