Empire NewsletterFinance

What the OCC’s tone shift means for banks adopting crypto

Pillsbury partner Brian Montgomery said that banks are mulling how to gain exposure to crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Fresh OCC ‘Fintech Office’ Tasked With Keeping Up With Crypto

The OCC, which has been floated as the potential stablecoin regulator, now has an office for studying crypto developments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Banks Should Back Deposits From Crypto Customers With Cash: US Agencies

Banks should not lend deposits made by crypto customers and should hold cash to back all deposits, the statement said

by Casey Wagner /
FinanceMarkets

KKR Leads Anchorage Series D Raise at $3B valuation

Private equity firm KKR to lead the Anchorage Series D investment round, signaling growing interest in digital asset custody.

by Sam Reynolds /
Policy

Biden’s Bank Regulator Pick is Critic of Big Banks and Crypto

Biden’s head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pick wants to “end banking as we know it,” but it may not be good news for the crypto industry.

by Casey Wagner /

