Peter Thiel
There are a total of 5 articles associated with Peter Thiel.
Founders Fund reportedly no longer has a big investment in crypto after closing down most of its eight-year bet
Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles
Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform
by Ben Strack /
The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress
With backing from Peter Thiel, Galaxy Digital and Block.one, the Gibraltar-based exchange could disrupt the institutional trading market. But it is not without controversy.
by Sam Reynolds /