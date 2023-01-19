Peter Thiel

Markets

Selling the Top: Peter Thiel’s VC Firm Made $1.8B From Crypto

Founders Fund reportedly no longer has a big investment in crypto after closing down most of its eight-year bet

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Bullish Joins Rival Crypto Exchanges in Cutting Workforce: Report

Some employees have been laid off, but the exchange is still hiring for product, engineering and other strategic roles

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former Facebook, BNP Paribas Pros Join Space

Citadel Securities reportedly names CEO for its planned crypto-focused platform

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Bitpanda To Slash Nearly 30% of Workforce, Citing Recession Threat

The Vienna-based cryptocurrency exchange has also rescinded new job offers as the roles are now dropped, the latest sign of industry stress

by Shalini Nagarajan /
FinanceMarkets

Thiel Backed Institutional Exchange Bullish Goes Live

With backing from Peter Thiel, Galaxy Digital and Block.one, the Gibraltar-based exchange could disrupt the institutional trading market. But it is not without controversy.

by Sam Reynolds /

