Russia’s central bank to allow limited crypto activity by banks

The Bank of Russia will allow domestic banks to engage in limited cryptocurrency operations under stringent oversight, marking a controlled step toward crypto integration in the country’s financial system.

First Deputy Chairman Vladimir Chistyukhin announced the move at the Finopolis fintech forum, noting that while the central bank remains conservative on decentralized assets like Bitcoin, it recognizes the need to align with market realities.

Chistyukhin stated that the Bank of Russia will impose strict requirements on participating institutions to ensure crypto does not become a dominant banking activity. A draft framework would reportedly cap crypto exposure at 1% of a bank’s capital, paired with high reserve thresholds to mitigate systemic risk.



“We hold conservative views and think about how appropriate it is for the banking sector to include cryptocurrency in its assets,” said Chistyukhin, speaking in Russian. “After discussing with the professional banking community, we came to the conclusion that it would be unjustified to exclude banks from such operations.”

The initiative follows growing pressure from Russia’s financial sector to ease restrictions amid persistent Western sanctions and ruble instability.

The country’s experimental legal regime for crypto transactions, introduced earlier in 2025, already allows qualified companies and wealthy investors to use digital assets for international settlements. To qualify, individuals must hold at least 100 million rubles in deposits and securities and report annual income above 50 million rubles.

Chistyukhin and Governor Elvira Nabiullina both urged the swift passage of a comprehensive cryptocurrency bill by 2026. The legislation would establish a licensing system for service providers and clarify the legal status of crypto entities operating in Russia.

