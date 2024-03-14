Banks

There are a total of 15 articles associated with Banks.
article-image

Opinion

Blockchain really is better than middlemen

SWIFT’s forays into blockchain hint that one day the tech can replace intermediaries

by Eitan Katz /
article-image

Finance

‘Crypto Deserves a Good Bank’ — Investor Santos Says He’s Building It

Venture capital and angel investor Santiago Santos pitched investment possibilities to Twitter followers — the preferred choice won by a landslide

by Darren Kleine /
article-image

Finance

Japan’s New Stablecoin Framework Could Spur US To Act

As Japan takes important step forward on stablecoins, industry participants say, proposed US laws around such crypto assets remain in flux

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto Can’t Afford Another Communication Crisis

Being able to effectively communicate during a crisis can make or break a project, no matter the circumstances

by Samantha Yap /
article-image

Business

Silvergate Lays Off 230 Employees, Leaving 80 Remaining at Liquidated Bank

According to Pitchbook, Silvergate had approximately 400 employees as of 2022

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Crypto Custody Has a Problem and Only Banks Have a Solution

TradFi types might find this pretty cool — DeFi types might not be up for it yet

by Lior Lamesh /
article-image

Markets

Crypto ‘Risk Rally’ Comes Despite Broader Contagion Concerns

A spike in the price of digital assets comes as the US Fed ponders its next move on further supposed inflation-busting rate hikes

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Policy

Banks Should Back Deposits From Crypto Customers With Cash: US Agencies

Banks should not lend deposits made by crypto customers and should hold cash to back all deposits, the statement said

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Finance

Western Union Trademark Filings Signal Crypto, Web3 Exploration

The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Finance

Banks Are Future Access Points for Crypto Market, Execs Say

More regulatory clarity is needed before financial institutions jump fully into the segment, according to Digital Asset Summit panelists

by Ben Strack /
article-image

MarketsPolicy

RBA to Explore CBDC Use Cases in Australia via Research Pilot

The CBDC project will explore the viability of DLT tech via payment and settlement use cases for Australian households and businesses

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Finance

Q&A: Community Banks Moving Forward With Crypto Plans Despite Downturn, Portfolio Manager Says

Emerald Mutual Funds exec targets finance companies exploring blockchain as crypto volatility continues

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Philippines’ First Blockchain Digital Peso Bond Offering Raises $209M

UnionBank intends to use the funds to partially finance the acquisition of the domestic consumer banking business of global banking giant Citi

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

Top Australian Bank Ceases Crypto Pilot Amid Market Downturn: Report

Australia’s Commonwealth Bank has halted a pilot program for select customers that had allowed them to purchase crypto

by Sebastian Sinclair /
article-image

Markets

ANZ Becomes First Bank to Mint Australian Digital Dollar

ANZ said the coins were transferred between the family office and the fund manager before it was later redeemed back into fiat.

by Sebastian Sinclair /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.