Banks
SWIFT’s forays into blockchain hint that one day the tech can replace intermediaries
Venture capital and angel investor Santiago Santos pitched investment possibilities to Twitter followers — the preferred choice won by a landslide
As Japan takes important step forward on stablecoins, industry participants say, proposed US laws around such crypto assets remain in flux
Being able to effectively communicate during a crisis can make or break a project, no matter the circumstances
According to Pitchbook, Silvergate had approximately 400 employees as of 2022
TradFi types might find this pretty cool — DeFi types might not be up for it yet
A spike in the price of digital assets comes as the US Fed ponders its next move on further supposed inflation-busting rate hikes
Banks should not lend deposits made by crypto customers and should hold cash to back all deposits, the statement said
The international money transfer company has filed crypto-related trademark applications
More regulatory clarity is needed before financial institutions jump fully into the segment, according to Digital Asset Summit panelists
The CBDC project will explore the viability of DLT tech via payment and settlement use cases for Australian households and businesses
Emerald Mutual Funds exec targets finance companies exploring blockchain as crypto volatility continues
UnionBank intends to use the funds to partially finance the acquisition of the domestic consumer banking business of global banking giant Citi
Australia’s Commonwealth Bank has halted a pilot program for select customers that had allowed them to purchase crypto
ANZ said the coins were transferred between the family office and the fund manager before it was later redeemed back into fiat.