The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing
Binance said it won’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but that it doesn’t include any ongoing revenue share from the sale
The world’s largest crypto exchange said Monday it was weighing options to leave Russia and has restricted trading pairs to the ruble only
The pilot program for the digital currency will begin on August 15
The CBDC pilot will be implemented on Aug. 1, 2023
Pending approval from Vladimir Putin, the law will go into effect in less than a month on Aug. 1, 2023
Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack
Russia banned 500 more Americans, including individuals from think tanks, US government agencies and even late night comedians
If cryptocurrency doesn’t let anyone send money to anyone else, from anywhere in the world — what is it even good for?
Despite Russia’s ban on crypto payments within the country, it is reportedly looking to test the use of such assets for dealings with foreign entities, a local news agency reports
One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrency is still not the answer to continued sanctions
Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova wants to bring feminism to the metaverse
Legkodymov’s “access to cryptocurrency” and status as a Russian national who was in the US on a visa are reasons he should be detained, a judge said
Trade volumes for Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia pairs spiked at critical points throughout the conflict — especially when fiat was threatened
Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says
Russian users will no longer be able to buy, sell or gift NFTs via Dapper Labs’ custodial wallet, but the startup says they still own them
The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia
Leveling sanctions on anonymity-enhancing technology can deter criminals, Elizabeth Rosenberg said
The only hope for Vinnik is Russia entering into negotiations with the US over the exchange of prisoners, his lawyer said
BBC chair Richard Sharp reportedly invested in Atomyze, founded by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, throughout 2019
Russia bans security tokens, utility tokens and NFTs as forms of payment
While the US and parts of Europe weigh the role that cryptos might play in aiding Russian sanction evasion, Cyprus is being fully compliant, a government official told Blockworks
Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline
Binance, shortly after updating its sanction policy, announced it shuttered accounts tied to relatives of top Russian officials