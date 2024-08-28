russia

Digital assets involvement becoming "inevitable" for more institutions

The “reputation risk” for financial advisers and institutions allocating to the mysterious crypto segment is changing

by Ben Strack&Casey Wagner
Markets

Binance fully exits Russia after sale deal with startup CommEX

Binance said it won’t disclose the financial terms of the deal, but that it doesn’t include any ongoing revenue share from the sale

by Shalini Nagarajan
Business

Binance mulls ‘full exit’ from Russia as it fights allegations abroad

The world’s largest crypto exchange said Monday it was weighing options to leave Russia and has restricted trading pairs to the ruble only

by Sebastian Sinclair
Web3

Russia to commence digital ruble pilot testing with 13 banks

The pilot program for the digital currency will begin on August 15

by James Cirrone
Policy

Putin says ‘yes’ to Russia’s digital ruble

The CBDC pilot will be implemented on Aug. 1, 2023

by James Cirrone
Policy

Russian Duma greenlights digital ruble

Pending approval from Vladimir Putin, the law will go into effect in less than a month on Aug. 1, 2023

by James Cirrone
People

DOJ unseals Mt. Gox charges against 2 Russian nationals

Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner were charged with money laundering in connection with the Mt. Gox hack

by Katherine Ross
Policy

Crypto Ties Emerge in Russia’s Latest US Sanctions

Russia banned 500 more Americans, including individuals from think tanks, US government agencies and even late night comedians 

by James Cirrone
Opinion

Russians Turned to Crypto, and There Was Nothing There

If cryptocurrency doesn’t let anyone send money to anyone else, from anywhere in the world — what is it even good for?

by Anastasia Drinevskaya
Policy

Russia Moving Forward With Crypto International Settlement Experiment

Despite Russia’s ban on crypto payments within the country, it is reportedly looking to test the use of such assets for dealings with foreign entities, a local news agency reports

by Ben Strack
Opinion

Russia’s Sanctions Problem Can’t be Solved by Crypto

One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s clear that cryptocurrency is still not the answer to continued sanctions

by Ari Redbord
Web3

IMVU Joins With Pussy Riot Founder To Launch Utopia Metaverse

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova wants to bring feminism to the metaverse

by James Cirrone
Policy

Bitzlato Founder Held Without Bail as More Sanctions Evasion Comes To Light

Legkodymov’s “access to cryptocurrency” and status as a Russian national who was in the US on a visa are reasons he should be detained, a judge said

by Casey Wagner
Markets

Ukraine War Proved Crypto Can Hedge Against Currency Devaluation

Trade volumes for Russian ruble and Ukrainian hryvnia pairs spiked at critical points throughout the conflict — especially when fiat was threatened

by David Canellis
Policy

Bitzlato May Make Crypto Scoff, but Law Enforcement Thinks Otherwise

Latest measures against crypto exchange crucial “proof point” for US and allies going after Russian crypto crime ecosystem, Chainalysis exec says

by Ben Strack
MarketsPolicy

Dapper Labs NFT Wallet Restricts Russian Users After EU Sanctions

Russian users will no longer be able to buy, sell or gift NFTs via Dapper Labs’ custodial wallet, but the startup says they still own them

by Shalini Nagarajan
Policy

Congress Presses State Department for Info on Costs, Benefits of Crypto

The bill will require the Treasury and the State Departments to compile a report on how crypto impacts the effectiveness and enforcement of sanctions against Russia

by Casey Wagner
Policy

Treasury Official Insists Crypto Mixers Can Obstruct Russian Sanctions

Leveling sanctions on anonymity-enhancing technology can deter criminals, Elizabeth Rosenberg said

by Shalini Nagarajan
Markets

Alleged Bitcoin Launderer’s Lawyer Seeks Prisoner Swap With Russia

The only hope for Vinnik is Russia entering into negotiations with the US over the exchange of prisoners, his lawyer said

by Shalini Nagarajan
Markets

BBC Chair Linked to Russian Oligarch’s Crypto Firm: Report

BBC chair Richard Sharp reportedly invested in Atomyze, founded by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, throughout 2019

by Sebastian Sinclair
FinancePolicy

Putin Amends Law To Broaden Russia’s Crypto Payments Ban

Russia bans security tokens, utility tokens and NFTs as forms of payment

by Bessie Liu
Policy

Cyprus Looks To Become Global Crypto Hub With New Bill

While the US and parts of Europe weigh the role that cryptos might play in aiding Russian sanction evasion, Cyprus is being fully compliant, a government official told Blockworks

by Casey Wagner
Markets

Russian-language Journalists Forced off Stripe by Sanctions Turn to Crypto

Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline

by David Canellis
Policy

Binance Blocks Newly Sanctioned Russians, Launches Card for Ukrainian Refugees

Binance, shortly after updating its sanction policy, announced it shuttered accounts tied to relatives of top Russian officials

by Casey Wagner

