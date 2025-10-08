Coinbase gains New York approval to offer crypto staking

The state’s decision opens staking access to New Yorkers, signaling a regulatory shift toward broader crypto participation

by Blockworks /
article-image

miss.cabul/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Coinbase announced on Wednesday that residents of New York can now stake cryptocurrencies including Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) directly on its platform, following regulatory approval from state authorities.

The move restores access to staking services for millions of New Yorkers, marking a significant change in one of the country’s most tightly regulated crypto markets.

Coinbase framed the approval as a milestone for financial inclusion, crediting Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration for providing clarity on staking programs. New York’s Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has historically taken a strict approach to digital-asset activities under the BitLicense regime, which limited certain yield-based products.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Coinbase’s ability to relaunch staking in the state suggests a softening stance on services previously viewed as securities-adjacent under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Howey test framework.

The announcement comes after the SEC’s February 2023 enforcement against Kraken’s staking program, which led to a $30 million settlement and nationwide withdrawal of its service. Coinbase has maintained that its staking program differs because it merely facilitates network participation rather than pooling customer assets for profit.

The company recently prevailed in several state-level challenges, including dismissals in Illinois, Kentucky, and South Carolina, reinforcing its argument that staking-as-a-service is not a security.

New York’s approval could influence other states still restricting staking — Coinbase estimates residents in California, New Jersey, Maryland, and Wisconsin have lost over $130 million in potential rewards. 

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance

Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures co-led the round as demand grows for Bitcoin-denominated savings and annuities

by Blockworks /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket

NYSE owner’s investment values the prediction market at $8–9 billion, signaling Wall Street’s entry into event-based trading

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase

Pineapple begins deploying its $100 million Injective Digital Asset Treasury, staking INJ to earn yield and fund onchain mortgage ambitions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Grayscale’s milestone ETF staking unlock comes as product flows surge

Staking levels in the ether funds will depend on protocol unstaking queue times and anticipated redemption activity, firm says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin price sets new all-time high above $125K

ETF inflows, miner strength, and tightening supply drive Bitcoin past its prior peak amid renewed demand for scarce assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Uniswap Labs acquires Guidestar to advance AMM and routing research

The Guidestar team, led by Alex Nezlobin, will join Uniswap Labs to enhance automated market maker design and smart order routing

by Blockworks /