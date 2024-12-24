New York
NYDFS’s Adrienne Harris said New York has set the “gold standard” for foreign jurisdictions and Congress
Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage
Trump doubles down on tax cuts, keeping business in the US during remarks at the Economic Club of New York
Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views
The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse
Resy co-founder Ben Leventhal’s newest venture involves public blockchains and free coffee
After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg
WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks
DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”
The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week
The New York Department of Financial Services needs to “do more to ensure that BitLicenses are granted to financially stable applicants,” the comptroller said
The NYDFS, following a September comment period, has rolled out new crypto guidance
“One year ago, it looked like SBF was on top of the world,” but it was “all built on lies,” prosecutors said
Day one of the trial entails jury selection
The head of the virtual currency division at the New York State Department of Financial Services will be leaving the position at the end of the month to pursue a private market opportunity
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made his first appearance after spending 10 days in jail
One-fifth of New Yorkers own crypto, according to a Coinbase report
New York Governor Hochul’s staff say the state’s crypto industry was “dishonest” in saying the mining ban was an attack on the industry
While sophisticated analytics may have played a part, the exploiter seemingly made simple mistakes
In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”
CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer
The settlement reached between the New York Attorney General and Coin Cafe is tiny compared to some other crypto players who were targeted this year
The bill was introduced in the NY State Assembly on May 10