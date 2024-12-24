New York

There are a total of 54 articles associated with New York.
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

New York continues to lead on state crypto regulations 

NYDFS’s Adrienne Harris said New York has set the “gold standard” for foreign jurisdictions and Congress

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

FTX co-founder won’t serve time in prison, judge rules

Prosecutors argued that FTX co-founder Gary Wang cooperated in their case against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Opinion

Bitcoin belongs on Broadway?

It’s a play, it’s a musical, it’s a satire, it’s a comedy — it’s Bitcoin’s first time on the small stage

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

Policy

Trump promises to have Elon Musk lead government efficiency task force 

Trump doubles down on tax cuts, keeping business in the US during remarks at the Economic Club of New York

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

For Democrats to support crypto legislation, messaging is key: Rep. Nickel 

Rep. Nickel, who will be leaving Capitol Hill in 2025, said it’s important to reiterate that SEC Chair Gary Gensler does not represent all Democrats’ views

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Policy

Former FTX exec Ryan Salame sentenced to 7.5 years, above government ask 

The sentencing of former FTX exec Ryan Salame is the first among those who pleaded guilty to crimes related to the exchange’s collapse

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

I bought an NFT and all I got was free coffee for a year

Resy co-founder Ben Leventhal’s newest venture involves public blockchains and free coffee

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

People

Crypto trader convicted in $110M Mango Markets fraud trial: Bloomberg

After a one-week trial, a jury convicted crypto trader Avraham Eisenberg

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Business

New York gives regulatory green light to blockchain-focused asset manager

WisdomTree’s charter sets up a path for it to offer certain stablecoins on public blockchains, firm’s digital assets head tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
article-image

People

DCG, Barry Silbert file motions to dismiss NYAG suit

DCG and Silbert said the suit was an attempt to find a “headline-worthy scapegoat”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Genesis agrees to settle case brought by New York attorney general

The bankrupt crypto lender’s settlement proposal comes after it agreed to pay a possible $21 million as part of an agreement with the SEC last week

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Policy

New York comptroller says the financial regulator ‘needs to do more’ on BitLicense program

The New York Department of Financial Services needs to “do more to ensure that BitLicenses are granted to financially stable applicants,” the comptroller said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Planning to list (or delist) a token? NYDFS has some new guidelines for you

The NYDFS, following a September comment period, has rolled out new crypto guidance

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Former friend of Sam Bankman-Fried takes the stand: Live updates

“One year ago, it looked like SBF was on top of the world,” but it was “all built on lies,” prosecutors said

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone&Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial begins: Live updates

Day one of the trial entails jury selection

by Casey Wagner&James Cirrone&Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

NY’s top crypto regulator is leaving office this month

The head of the virtual currency division at the New York State Department of Financial Services will be leaving the position at the end of the month to pursue a private market opportunity

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

People

Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to new charges

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried made his first appearance after spending 10 days in jail

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Web3

Crypto adoption ‘rapidly gaining traction’ in New York: Coinbase

One-fifth of New Yorkers own crypto, according to a Coinbase report

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

New York legislators face off over mining moratorium during Coinbase town hall

New York Governor Hochul’s staff say the state’s crypto industry was “dishonest” in saying the mining ban was an attack on the industry

by Casey Wagner /
article-image

Analysis

Following the money: How the SDNY caught the Crema hacker

While sophisticated analytics may have played a part, the exploiter seemingly made simple mistakes

by Andrew Thurman /
article-image

Policy

‘Can I cross border with crypto?’: Hacker turned to Google after $9M DeFi raid

In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Policy

Hong Kong-based CoinEx to exit New York, pay $1.7M in NYAG settlement

CoinEx agreed to settle with the New York Attorney General’s office after being accused of failing to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Business

Coin Cafe Settles With NY AG, Ordered to Pay $4.3M Back to Customers

The settlement reached between the New York Attorney General and Coin Cafe is tiny compared to some other crypto players who were targeted this year

by James Cirrone /
article-image

Policy

New York Legislator Proposes Stablecoins for Bail Payments

The bill was introduced in the NY State Assembly on May 10

by Shalini Nagarajan /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.