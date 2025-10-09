Roger Ver reaches $48M tax settlement with US prosecutors: NYT

Roger Ver, the early Bitcoin investor and Bitcoin Cash promoter known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” has reached a tentative $48 million settlement with the US Justice Department to resolve criminal tax fraud charges filed in 2024.

The agreement, first reported by The New York Times and still pending court approval, would drop charges if Ver meets all payment and compliance terms. The case underscores a marked shift in federal crypto enforcement under President Donald Trump’s second administration, which has eased pressure on high-profile industry figures after years of scrutiny under President Joe Biden.

Ver, 46, was accused of evading taxes linked to his digital asset holdings while renouncing his US citizenship in 2014. Prosecutors alleged he concealed the value of his Bitcoin portfolio before expatriation. Arrested in Spain last year, Ver faced extradition proceedings until negotiations began earlier in 2025.

According to the NYT report, Ver also paid $600,000 to political strategist Roger Stone and retained attorneys tied to Trump’s legal defense network in an effort to reduce his exposure.

The case follows a series of reversals in US crypto enforcement. Since January 2025, the SEC has dropped suits against Coinbase and other major exchanges, while President Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht and the BitMEX founders.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

