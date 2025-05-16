DOJ
Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July
Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”
The founder, who went by the pseudonym Diamondhands, was accused of using investor funds for personal use
Buried inside Binance’s proof of reserves is proof of diamond hands among its users
The US Marshals Service will use Coinbase Prime to custody and trade crypto
The DOJ is alleging that wallet developers should be charged with unlicensed money transmission
This case is a big deal — so big, in fact, that one wonders whether the crypto community fully appreciates its gravity
Crypto mixers continue to be a target of government scrutiny
Shakeeb Ahmed was tied to two hacks, and the DOJ first filed an indictment against him in July of last year
KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year
A judge in Washington modified the former Binance CEO’s bond on Monday
Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021
Do Kwon may be extradited to South Korea, and US authorities are reportedly unhappy about it
The sentencing was originally scheduled for late February
The SEC and US Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced charges against Sam Lee and Brenda Chunga, aka “Bitcoin Beautee”
The US government has been seizing and selling bitcoin for the past 10 years, when it should have just held
Charges against Shakeeb Ahmed were announced back in July
The SEC, in an early December filing, argued that the DOJ’s settlement with Binance and Changpeng Zhao showed the two “deliberately” violated US law
The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice
The DOJ announced charges against the founder of the Hong Kong-based exchange in January
Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows
BNB has been valued higher than XRP for most of the last two years, but the gap is narrowing fast
Binance and its former CEO have pleaded guilty to federal charges of over $4.3 billion
A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions