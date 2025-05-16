DOJ

Empire NewsletterPolicy

DOJ moves forward with trial for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm

Roman Storm could face a trial starting in July

by Katherine Ross /
Empire NewsletterPolicy

Roger Ver ready to fight over $50M in BTC taxes

Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC, DOJ charge BitClout founder Nader Al-Naji

The founder, who went by the pseudonym Diamondhands, was accused of using investor funds for personal use

by Katherine Ross /
Analysis

Binance has $115B in user crypto — only 20% of it is stablecoins

Buried inside Binance’s proof of reserves is proof of diamond hands among its users

by David Canellis /
Policy

USMS awards Coinbase Prime a multi-million dollar contract

The US Marshals Service will use Coinbase Prime to custody and trade crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The DOJ’s about-face on money transmitters

The DOJ is alleging that wallet developers should be charged with unlicensed money transmission

by Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
Opinion

Samourai Wallet matters more than your memecoins

This case is a big deal — so big, in fact, that one wonders whether the crypto community fully appreciates its gravity

by Michael McSweeney /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: The war on crypto mixing has a new front

Crypto mixers continue to be a target of government scrutiny

by Casey Wagner&David Canellis&Katherine Ross /
Policy

Nirvana hacker sentenced to 3 years after pleading guilty

Shakeeb Ahmed was tied to two hacks, and the DOJ first filed an indictment against him in July of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

DOJ accuses crypto exchange KuCoin of skirting anti-money laundering laws

KuCoin settled with the New York AG’s office in December of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Judge orders former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to ‘surrender’ Canadian passport

A judge in Washington modified the former Binance CEO’s bond on Monday

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Crypto mixer creator found guilty, lawyer to appeal verdict

Roman Sterlingov was originally arrested in 2021

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

What’s happening with ex-Terraform CEO Do Kwon?

Do Kwon may be extradited to South Korea, and US authorities are reportedly unhappy about it

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Former Binance CEO’s sentencing delayed until April

The sentencing was originally scheduled for late February

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC settles with ‘Bitcoin Beautee’ over $1.7B HyperFund scheme

The SEC and US Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced charges against Sam Lee and Brenda Chunga, aka “Bitcoin Beautee”

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Happy New Year: US government now holds more than $8B in bitcoin

The US government has been seizing and selling bitcoin for the past 10 years, when it should have just held

by David Canellis /
Policy

Nirvana Finance hacker pleads guilty, forfeits $12.3M

Charges against Shakeeb Ahmed were announced back in July

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance says the SEC can’t use DOJ plea deals as proof of guilt

The SEC, in an early December filing, argued that the DOJ’s settlement with Binance and Changpeng Zhao showed the two “deliberately” violated US law

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

‘Bitcoin Yoda’ faces 75 years for operating a crypto Ponzi scheme

The two are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Bitzlato founder pleads guilty, agrees to dissolve dark web exchange 

The DOJ announced charges against the founder of the Hong Kong-based exchange in January

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Binance’s Zhao ordered to stay in US for now

Federal judge puts pause on plan to allow Zhao to return to UAE prior to sentencing, court filing shows

by Ben Strack /
DeFi

XRP threatens to flip Binance’s cryptocurrency once and for all

BNB has been valued higher than XRP for most of the last two years, but the gap is narrowing fast

by David Canellis /
Business

Binance cold wallet sent $3.9 billion worth of USDT days before guilty plea

Binance and its former CEO have pleaded guilty to federal charges of over $4.3 billion

by Bessie Liu /
Policy

US trustee objects to amended disclosure statement in Genesis bankruptcy

A US trustee says the disclosure fails to include information about creditor distributions

by Katherine Ross /

