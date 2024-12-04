Roger Ver

article-image

Empire NewsletterPolicy

Roger Ver ready to fight over $50M in BTC taxes

Bitcoin Jesus is arguing that the Department of Justice’s tax fraud charges are “unconstitutional”

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

People

DOJ charges Roger Ver with tax fraud

Roger Ver was arrested in Spain on Tuesday, the DOJ said

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Opinion

Roger Ver was right about Bitcoin

“Hijacking Bitcoin” is a damning indictment of the turmoil and nastiness that plagued the Bitcoin community after Satoshi disappeared

by Molly Jane Zuckerman /
article-image

People

CoinFLEX CEO Offers ‘Olive Branch’ to Roger Ver Over $84M Debt

CoinFLEX’s Mark Lamb has posted an open letter to Bitcoin Cash evangelist Roger Ver and Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith after a yearlong feud

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Markets

Roger Ver Says He Won’t Pay Genesis $20M For Bad Trades

Do bad crypto trades go away if your counterparty goes bankrupt? Bitcoin Cash backer Roger Ver apparently hopes so

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

CoinFLEX Takes Legal Action To Recover $84M From Single Customer

“It is clear to us now that he was wasting time and hoping for a bounce in the market that never materialized,” CoinFLEX’s co-founders said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
article-image

Markets

CoinFLEX CEO Files Default Notice Against Bitcoiner Roger Ver

“We’ll do whatever it takes to get these funds back,” the company’s CEO said

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

Markets

Troubled Exchange CoinFLEX Confirms Bitcoin.com’s Executive Chairman Owes It $47M

“The debt is 100% related to his account,” CoinFLEX CEO Mark Lamb says

by Bessie Liu /

