Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network

Coinflow, a stablecoin-based payments startup, has raised $25 million in a Series A.

The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, and Jump Capital, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

Led by cofounder and CEO Daniel Lev, Coinflow operates as a payment service provider competing with established players such as Stripe, Worldpay and Square. The company claims it can reduce settlement times from days to seconds by using stablecoins as an intermediary layer while allowing merchants to transact in traditional currencies.

Coinflow partners with banks like Cross River and major stablecoin issuers to mint, burn and convert tokens across blockchains including Ethereum and Solana.

Founded in 2022, Coinflow gained traction after Stripe’s 2024 acquisitions of Bridge and Privy introduced more mainstream companies to stablecoin payments. The firm now reports growing adoption among non-crypto businesses, spurred by regulatory clarity following the passage of the Genius Act and broader institutional acceptance of blockchain payments.

With only 25 employees, Coinflow faces growing competition as Stripe rolls out tools for businesses to issue their own stablecoins. Lev maintains that Coinflow’s smaller size and technical integration across traditional banking networks offer an edge in speed and cost efficiency. “If you can perform better and faster, then volume naturally flows to you,” he said.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

