Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network

The startup says it aims to rival Stripe and Worldpay by using stablecoins to speed merchant settlements from days to seconds

by Blockworks /
article-image

FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Coinflow, a stablecoin-based payments startup, has raised $25 million in a Series A.

The round was led by Pantera Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Reciprocal Ventures, and Jump Capital, Fortune reported on Wednesday.

Led by cofounder and CEO Daniel Lev, Coinflow operates as a payment service provider competing with established players such as Stripe, Worldpay and Square. The company claims it can reduce settlement times from days to seconds by using stablecoins as an intermediary layer while allowing merchants to transact in traditional currencies.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Coinflow partners with banks like Cross River and major stablecoin issuers to mint, burn and convert tokens across blockchains including Ethereum and Solana.

Founded in 2022, Coinflow gained traction after Stripe’s 2024 acquisitions of Bridge and Privy introduced more mainstream companies to stablecoin payments. The firm now reports growing adoption among non-crypto businesses, spurred by regulatory clarity following the passage of the Genius Act and broader institutional acceptance of blockchain payments.

With only 25 employees, Coinflow faces growing competition as Stripe rolls out tools for businesses to issue their own stablecoins. Lev maintains that Coinflow’s smaller size and technical integration across traditional banking networks offer an edge in speed and cost efficiency. “If you can perform better and faster, then volume naturally flows to you,” he said.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance

Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures co-led the round as demand grows for Bitcoin-denominated savings and annuities

by Blockworks /
article-image

FinanceMarkets

Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket

NYSE owner’s investment values the prediction market at $8–9 billion, signaling Wall Street’s entry into event-based trading

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase

Pineapple begins deploying its $100 million Injective Digital Asset Treasury, staking INJ to earn yield and fund onchain mortgage ambitions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance Newsletter

Grayscale’s milestone ETF staking unlock comes as product flows surge

Staking levels in the ether funds will depend on protocol unstaking queue times and anticipated redemption activity, firm says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

Markets

Bitcoin price sets new all-time high above $125K

ETF inflows, miner strength, and tightening supply drive Bitcoin past its prior peak amid renewed demand for scarce assets

by Blockworks /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Uniswap Labs acquires Guidestar to advance AMM and routing research

The Guidestar team, led by Alex Nezlobin, will join Uniswap Labs to enhance automated market maker design and smart order routing

by Blockworks /