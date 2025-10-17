Tempo blockchain raises $500M in Series A round: report

Stripe-backed blockchain project reportedly hits $5 billion valuation as Greenoaks and Thrive lead funding round

by Blockworks /
Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, has reportedly raised $500 million in a Series A round led by Greenoaks and Thrive Capital.

Fortune reported that the round values Tempo at $5 billion. Citing sources familiar with the round, Fortune said that other investors include Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, and SV Angel. 

Per the report, Paradigm and Stripe did not “contribute capital” as part of the Series A round.

The round is the latest in an especially busy period for crypto-related venture investing. According to Blockworks Research, more than $16 billion has been invested in crypto startups and projects in Q3 2025. 

Tempo positions itself as a payments-optimized blockchain, built to integrate natively with fintech rails rather than decentralized finance protocols. The project is reportedly designed to enhance transaction throughput and compliance for digital money movement, an approach that echoes Stripe’s broader ambition to connect traditional payment systems with crypto infrastructure.

Stripe’s crypto payments ambitions have also grown via its acquisition of Bridge in a deal reportedly valued at $1.1 billion. Earlier this week, Bridge said that it had applied to the US government for a national trust bank charter. Earlier Friday, Ethereum core researcher Dankrad Feist announced that he was departing the Ethereum Foundation to take a role at Tempo, though he will continue to serve as an advisor.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

