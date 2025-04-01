paradigm

Paradigm’s Samczsun warns there’s ‘more to the DPRK than just the Lazarus Group’

Both samczsun and ZachXBT have issued warnings after the Bybit hack last month

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Paradigm shows VC strength with $850M fund

The first quarter of the year is off to a good start so far, but it’s clearly still below the highs of last cycle

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Symbiotic aims to be the Uniswap of shared security

The protocol’s ambitions for securing networks go beyond Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Funding Wrap: Babylon announces $70M raise led by Paradigm

Babylon led the pack of funding announcements alongside OpenSocial, Aperture and Scrypt

by Katherine Ross /
Web3

Empire Newsletter: A busy crypto lawsuit season looms

The SEC has issued its latest Wells notice to Robinhood

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
Uncategorized

Hiring roundup: Former LA mayor joins Coinbase

A former mayor becomes latest Coinbase policy adviser, and the special counsel of a crypto venture firm leaves

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Paradigm leads $225M round for high-throughput blockchain Monad

Monad is set to go to mainnet by the end of 2024

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Paradigm seeks to raise up to $850M for new fund: Bloomberg

Paradigm is taking advantage of the bull market to raise a new fund, Bloomberg reported

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Wrap: Bitcoin, Ethereum-based projects see fresh capital

Plus, a DeFi platform turned down venture capital backing in favor of “aligned” investors

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Coinbase co-founder’s funds are really good at trading Coinbase stock

Funds tied to Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam have made the most of the COIN rollercoaster

by David Canellis /
DeFiPeople

Blockchain security experts team up to improve industry threat response

Shield3’s Isaac Patka has been working alongside Paradigms Samczsun to bolster cybersecurity threat responses after hacks

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Business

Paradigm’s Fred Ehrsam moves to general partner role

Ehrsam founded Paradigm in 2018 with Matt Huang

by Katherine Ross /
DeFi

Fixed rate-focused Yield Protocol is the latest DeFi project to wind down

The latest casualty of the DeFi bear market is a fixed-rate platform

by Andrew Thurman /
Policy

Paradigm assembling new policy lab at ‘critical’ time for crypto regulation

The Paradigm Policy Lab will focus on research and tech-driven solutions to regulatory problems in the US

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

Grow the DEX pie by patching ‘value leaks,’ says Paradigm’s Robinson

The general partner at Paradigm describes the three main ways that value flows out of DEXs at the expense of participants

by Darren Kleine /
Policy

Texas crypto alliance urges progressive regulations over federal inaction

The coalition including Coinbase, Paradigm, A16z, is meant to serve as a resource for Texas regulators and industry stakeholders

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Starkware’s new appchain attracts DeFi derivatives dex with CeFi liquidity

Institutional liquidity network Paradigm plans to launch a derivatives dex on Starknet

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Paradigm says SEC ‘wrongfully’ charged Bittrex

Paradigm issued another letter in support of a crypto exchange being targeted by the SEC

by Casey Wagner /
Policy

SEC should ‘withdraw’ exchange definitions proposal: Paradigm

The SEC sued Coinbase for “failing to do the impossible” and register as an exchange, Paradigm added

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

SEC’s Enforcement by Action Is ‘Crippling’ Digital Assets: Paradigm

Paradigm joined the US Chamber of Commerce in issuing amicus briefs in support of Coinbase

by Katherine Ross /
Policy

Paradigm: SEC’s Temporary Securities Theory Could Have ‘Unintended Effects’

Paradigm is urging a court to reject the SEC’s “novel idea” that crypto tokens are securities for as long as they “embody” an ongoing investment scheme

by Ben Strack /
DeFiPolicy

DAO Gains Venture Capital Ally in CFTC Suit

Paradigm is the third entity to file an amicus brief in support of Ooki DAO members imperiled by CFTC

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Paradigm and FTX Team Up To Launch Crypto Futures Spread Trading

Deal to allow “cash-and-carry” trades follows liquidity platform’s integrations with Bybit and Deribit in February

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Crypto Execs at Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Marathon Buy the Dip

Insiders at major companies such as Coinbase and MicroStrategy seem eager to capitalize on a potential crypto rebound

by David Canellis /

