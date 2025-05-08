Stripe

BusinessEmpire Newsletter

What Stripe’s new Stablecoin Financial Accounts mean for adoption

Stripe announced Stablecoin Financial Accounts, which will allow businesses to have “stablecoin-powered accounts”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Funding Roundup: Stripe buys Bridge for $1.1B, Azura bags $6.9M

Plus, MoonWalk Fitness announced a $3.4 million seed round

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Stripe looks to build ‘world’s best stablecoin infrastructure’ after Bridge buy 

Architect Partners’ Eric Risley tells Blockworks this deal is “the most important M&A transaction to date for our industry”

by Ben Strack /
Lightspeed Newsletter

Stripe reintegrates crypto payments in the US

Customers can pay merchants in USDC or USDP on Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, while US-based merchants are paid in dollars

by Jack Kubinec /
Business

Stripe to bring back crypto payments in the next few months

This is the first crypto-centric announcement from Stripe since May of last year

by Katherine Ross /
Finance

Stripe Enables Fiat-to-crypto On-ramp

Stripe will manage all KYC requirements, payments, fraud and compliance

by Bessie Liu /
MarketsWeb3

NFT Artists Struggle To Price Mints Amid Crypto Crash

Mint price values dropped dramatically in June, underscoring the potential benefits of fiat currency for NFT marketplaces

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Russian-language Journalists Forced off Stripe by Sanctions Turn to Crypto

Russian-language news outlet Meduza is now relying solely on foreign donations for the first time ever, with crypto as its lifeline

by David Canellis /
FinanceMarkets

Payment Company Stripe Enables Crypto Payouts in USDC

A select group of creators on Twitter will be the first to use the service via the Polygon network

by Ben Strack /
FinanceMarkets

Stripe Jumps Back Into Crypto, Providing New Payment Options for Consumers and Companies

The partnership with FTX and others will enable new payment channels and easier verification of users

by Ben Strack /

