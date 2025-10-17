Ethereum core dev Dankrad Feist joins Stripe-backed stablecoin project

Dankrad Feist, a longtime Ethereum researcher and core developer, announced Friday that he is joining Tempo, the blockchain project backed by Stripe and Paradigm.

Feist, who joined the Ethereum Foundation in 2019, has played a key role in advancing data availability and sharding research. He stated that while leaving his full-time Ethereum role, he will remain a research advisor to EF protocol initiatives.

Tempo, backed by Stripe and Paradigm, aims to build a blockchain optimized for payments and real-world integration. Feist described Tempo as a “complement” to Ethereum and that the new project could later feed its open-source technology back into the Ethereum ecosystem.

“Tempo’s open-source technology can easily integrate back into Ethereum, benefiting the entire ecosystem,” Feist wrote. “ Ethereum and Tempo are strongly aligned, as they are built with the same permissionless ideals in mind. I am looking forward to staying involved with the community and continuing to push Ethereum forward!”

Feist had previously taken on an advisory role for EigenLayer, an Ethereum staking protocol, but later stepped down amid concerns about conflicts of interest.

The Tempo payments-centric initiative is currently in private testnet. According to Paradigm, the project has drawn design input from major firms like OpenAI, DoorDash, Deutsche Bank and others.

“We are excited to further crypto’s ability to tackle real-world use cases including global payments and payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits for 24/7 settlement, embedded financial accounts, microtransactions, agentic payments, and more,” Paradigm said in September.

This is a developing story.

