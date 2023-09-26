payments systems
The Stellar-enabled wallet will roll out next year, the company stated
Sara Drakeley was previously the CTO of MobileCoin
Binance US is pushing into fiat support again via a MoonPay partnership
This comes after Gnosis partnered with Monerium, granting it access to the SEPA payment system
Bitkey, a self-custody bitcoin wallet, is slated for a “wider public launch later this year”
With regulatory headwinds, US banks are probably not making payments systems a priority
Stripe will manage all KYC requirements, payments, fraud and compliance
Crypto exchange waives USDC fees; 24,000 ATMs in Brazil to feature tether
The payments giant will partner with Paxos to offer a new suite of products, including crypto trading, custody, and security management for institutions
TradFi veteran brings real-time payments background at Mastercard to crypto custody firm
Mint price values dropped dramatically in June, underscoring the potential benefits of fiat currency for NFT marketplaces