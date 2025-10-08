Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

Square, the payment services arm of Block, has announced the rollout of integrated Bitcoin payments and an AI-powered voice ordering system for merchants.

Announced on Wednesday, the update allows business owners to accept Bitcoin directly through Square’s platform without relying on third-party processors, while a new artificial intelligence tool handles customer voice orders across devices and languages.

The combined release aims to streamline commerce by unifying crypto transactions and conversational AI within Square’s existing merchant ecosystem.

The company said the Bitcoin payment feature connects directly with Block’s infrastructure, leveraging the Lightning Network for faster and cheaper transactions. Merchants can choose to settle in Bitcoin or instantly convert proceeds to fiat currency. Square’s AI voice ordering system, meanwhile, enables restaurants and retailers to manage phone and kiosk orders through natural language prompts, trained on each business’s unique menu or product catalog.

This move marks Square’s latest expansion of Bitcoin utility across Block’s portfolio, following CEO Jack Dorsey’s ongoing push to integrate Bitcoin at the protocol level through projects like TBD and Spiral. While the company framed the update as a boost to merchant efficiency, it also positions Square competitively against fintech rivals such as PayPal and Shopify, which have pursued separate crypto integrations.

Block stated that the new Bitcoin and AI tools are available immediately for US merchants, with international support planned for 2026.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

