Square announces Bitcoin payments for merchants

Block’s subsidiary adds direct Bitcoin integration and AI-powered ordering tools for small businesses seeking streamlined transactions

by Blockworks /
article-image

Adam McCullough/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Square, the payment services arm of Block, has announced the rollout of integrated Bitcoin payments and an AI-powered voice ordering system for merchants.

Announced on Wednesday, the update allows business owners to accept Bitcoin directly through Square’s platform without relying on third-party processors, while a new artificial intelligence tool handles customer voice orders across devices and languages.

The combined release aims to streamline commerce by unifying crypto transactions and conversational AI within Square’s existing merchant ecosystem.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

The company said the Bitcoin payment feature connects directly with Block’s infrastructure, leveraging the Lightning Network for faster and cheaper transactions. Merchants can choose to settle in Bitcoin or instantly convert proceeds to fiat currency. Square’s AI voice ordering system, meanwhile, enables restaurants and retailers to manage phone and kiosk orders through natural language prompts, trained on each business’s unique menu or product catalog.

This move marks Square’s latest expansion of Bitcoin utility across Block’s portfolio, following CEO Jack Dorsey’s ongoing push to integrate Bitcoin at the protocol level through projects like TBD and Spiral. While the company framed the update as a boost to merchant efficiency, it also positions Square competitively against fintech rivals such as PayPal and Shopify, which have pursued separate crypto integrations.

Block stated that the new Bitcoin and AI tools are available immediately for US merchants, with international support planned for 2026.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2026

Javits Center North | 445 11th Ave

Tues - Thurs, March 24 - 26, 2026

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Unlocked by Template (1).jpg

Research

Programmable Privacy Landscape

As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.

by Marc-Thomas Arjoon, CFA

/

news

article-image

Business

Coinflow raises $25M to expand stablecoin payments network

The startup says it aims to rival Stripe and Worldpay by using stablecoins to speed merchant settlements from days to seconds

by Blockworks /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans

“S&P 500” for crypto comes as segment gains “established role in global markets,” S&P exec says

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessFinance

S&P Global announces crypto ecosystem index blending digital assets and equities

The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-linked companies, offering investors hybrid exposure

by Blockworks /
article-image

DeFi

The fight for ‘the stablecoin chain’ is about control

Gnosis is betting that openness — not ownership — will define the future of onchain money

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Umbra’s ICO and MetaDAO’s ‘Unruggable’ futarchy take center stage

Crypto’s quest to imbue shareholder protections for tokens

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Business

DePIN Grass raises $10M from Polychain, Tribe Capital

Grass previously raised a seed and Series A rounds and plans to utilize the token purchase to execute on its roadmap

by Katherine Ross /