Markets

Crypto stocks stumble in after-hours trading despite mixed earnings

Four businesses with exposure to the crypto industry experienced some volatility on Thursday, with investors balking at mixed Q2 earnings

by Sebastian Sinclair /
People

Cash App Creator Bob Lee Killed in San Francisco Stabbing

The tech executive was reportedly stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday in Rincon Hill, San Francisco

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Markets

Jack Dorsey’s Block Jumps 42% on Positive Crypto Quarterly Earnings

Share prices for Block jumped more than 40% to a high of around $118 per share before cooling slightly to around $109

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Web3

Facebook Parent Meta Joins Nonprofit to Make Digital Assets Open Source

Through COPA, Meta pledged to not enforce its core cryptocurrency patents against any individual or company, except for “defensive reasons”

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
FinanceMarkets

Jack Dorsey’s Block to List on Australia’s ASX in First Major Crypto Listing in Exchange’s History

The move marks a significant first for the country to list a crypto-related company

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Cash App Integrates Lightning Network for Bitcoin Payments

Lightning Network is a decentralized protocol that uses smart contracts on top of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Markets

Jack Dorsey’s Square to Change its Name to Block

The change takes effect on Dec. 10.

by Morgan Chittum /
Markets

Square Unveils tbDEX Whitepaper; ETH Outperforms BTC: Markets Wrap

Square subsidiary TBD unveils the tbDEX whitepaper, while ETH has outperformed BTC since yesterday’s broader market sell-off

by Sam Martin /
Finance

Square Reports $1.81B in Bitcoin Revenue, Reveals Plan to Increase BTC Offerings

The company’s bitcoin revenue was an 11% increase year-over-year. Bitcoin gross profit was $42 million, approximately 2% of bitcoin revenue.

by Casey Wagner /
Markets

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Reaches Unicorn Status With $3.2B Valuation

The company has raised a total of $299 million to date with the latest $210 million, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer told Blockworks.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /
Finance

Square Reports Bitcoin-Related Revenue up 200%; Buys Afterpay

Square said in shareholders letter that its bitcoin gross profit jumped to $55 million from $17 million a year prior while crypto-related revenue hit $2.72 billion

by Sam Reynolds /
Markets

Analysts: Digital Wallets Poised to Disrupt Traditional Banks Over Next Decade

Mizuho Securities equity analyst says buying Square could be like buying JP Morgan in 1871

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Jack Dorsey Confirms Square Will Make Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

The decision was announced in a tweet by Jesse Dorogusker, the hardware lead and TIDAL lead at Square.

by Jacquelyn Melinek /

