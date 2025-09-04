Stripe and Paradigm incubate Tempo blockchain for stablecoin payments

Private testnet aims to deliver low-cost settlement with partners including Visa, Deutsche Bank, and OpenAI

by Blockworks /
article-image

Tada Images/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang announced on Thursday that his firm and Stripe are incubating Tempo, a payments-focused blockchain designed to streamline stablecoin use in real-world financial flows.

Tempo has entered private testnet with support from initial design partners including Anthropic, Coupang, Deutsche Bank, DoorDash, Lead Bank, Mercury, Nubank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Standard Chartered, Visa, and more. The project represents Stripe’s most direct step into blockchain infrastructure, extending its payments business toward native onchain settlement.

Tempo is engineered to handle more than 100,000 transactions per second with sub-second finality, according to project materials. Its payments-first architecture enables transaction fees and gas to be paid in any stablecoin through an enshrined automated market maker (AMM).

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

Additional features include dedicated lanes for payments, support for memos and access lists, and opt-in privacy settings. Built on Reth, an Ethereum execution client, the chain maintains compatibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts and tooling.

Huang said Tempo is intended to support diverse financial applications such as payroll, remittances, global payouts, and embedded accounts. The protocol will follow a principle of “stablecoin neutrality,” allowing any issuer to deploy tokens for settlement. Validators will initially be curated but are expected to transition toward a permissionless model.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates (1).png

Research

Aave: Where Narratives Converge

Aave’s revenues have doubled from April lows and are fast approaching all-time highs. With 35% of borrow interest coming from ETH and 55% from stablecoins, Aave is emerging as a powerful proxy as an ETH and stablecoin beta. As looping strategies accelerate growth and Horizon positions the protocol to ride the RWA wave, Aave is shaping up as one of DeFi’s most compelling multi-narrative plays.

by Kunal Doshi

/

news

article-image

Business

RedStone acquires Credora to launch DeFi risk oracle

The deal merges real-time pricing data with on-chain credit ratings, aiming to boost institutional adoption of decentralized finance

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Grayscale launches Ethereum covered call ETF

New fund adds income-focused strategy for ETH exposure, distributing premiums bi-weekly to investors

by Blockworks /
article-image

Sponsored

The state of Union: Mainnet, momentum, and the path to global interop

Where Union stands today, why mainnet represents a significant leap forward, and what’s up next in its mission to deliver interoperability

by Sponsored /
article-image

The Breakdown

Reverse-takeover DATs are a grab bag of risks for investors

For DATs, getting to the stock market first may mean owning a business no one wants

by Byron Gilliam /
article-image

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Crypto stock digest: Listing updates, COIN vs. HOOD

Some investors favor HOOD’s diversified model over COIN’s more cyclical, crypto-driven profile

by Ben Strack /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Lido debuts simplified Earn vaults with Veda and Mellow

A new Earn tab on stake.lido.fi surfaces curated vaults, for one-click blue-chip strategies

by Macauley Peterson /