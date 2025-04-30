Visa

BusinessForward Guidance Newsletter

Visa-Bridge link-up extends the stablecoin adoption narrative

Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries

by Ben Strack /
FinanceThe Drop

Avalanche Foundation launches Visa credit card for IRL payments

The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat

by Kate Irwin /
BusinessFinance

Visa to help banks test tokenized assets, smart contracts

Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox

by Ben Strack /
Business

Funding Wrap: Visa-linked Allium announces $16.5M raise, Chainbase announces $15M Series A 

Nirvana Labs said its revenue has increased 650% this year, and has raised $5.7 million across rounds

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Visa pilots Web3 customer loyalty platform

Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant

by Jack Kubinec&Bessie Liu /
Business

Binance to end Europe card services as non-custodial options pop up

About 1% of Binance users are impacted by the Europe card shutdown slated for December, company says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Solana offers solutions to banking’s ‘bizarre inefficiencies,’ says Mumtaz

Mumtaz insists Visa’s recent expansion of stablecoin settlements to Solana is good for all of crypto

by Darren Kleine /
DeFi

Solana’s recent good news is a tech ‘validation,’ says Jupiter’s Ben Chow

The recent news bridges the gap ‘from fundamentals to perceived value,’ says Hubble protocol’s Marius Ciubotariu

by Darren Kleine /
Finance

Why Visa’s new stablecoin efforts could be a game-changer

“Just a single stablecoin payment at the top of the stack can lead to a compounding set of them further down,” industry CEO says

by Ben Strack /
Finance

Visa’s crypto stablecoin settlement expands to Solana

Payment giant now uses the Solana blockchain as part of USDC-focused pilots with merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei

by Ben Strack /
Business

Mastercard, Binance to end crypto-card partnership in September

Binance stopped accepting new applications for the Visa co-branded card in July

by Katherine Ross /
BusinessWeb3

Ethereum gas fees? Charge it, please! Visa proposes to let you pay with card

By simplifying the transaction processes on-chain, Visa hopes more users will adopt the payment method

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Finance

Gnosis Visa debit card debuts in Europe, letting users buy with euro stablecoin

This comes after Gnosis partnered with Monerium, granting it access to the SEPA payment system

by James Cirrone /
Business

An Inside Look at Visa’s Crypto Team

Visa’s crypto team is experimenting with off-the-shelf smart contracts as it learns the ropes of blockchain technology

by Bessie Liu /
Business

‘Learning by Doing’ is Critical to Digital Dollar Development, Visa Exec Says

Payment giant’s programmable finance platform prototype for Brazilian farmers shows one use case that could be foundation for others in different regions

by Ben Strack /
Business

Visa Hiring More Crypto Developers To Drive Mainstream Adoption

Visa seeks experienced crypto developers to advance acceptance of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Business

Mastercard, Visa Ink Fresh Crypto Debit Cards With Web3 Startups

Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Visa Reaffirms Crypto Strategy, Mastercard Touts Blockchain

Visa will continue to focus on its strategy to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto, a company spokesperson told Blockworks

by Bessie Liu /
Finance

Asia Pacific Now Has a New Crypto-enabled Debit Card

The crypto-enabled credit cards will not be the first time Wirex and Visa have teamed up

by Bessie Liu /
Markets

Visa Eyes High-Value USDC Settlement Payments on Ethereum

“The same way that we can convert between dollars in euros on a cross-border transaction, we should be able to convert between digital tokenized dollars and traditional dollars,” Cuy Sheffield said.

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Finance

Visa ‘Monitoring’ FTX Situation After Nixing Deal With Felled Exchange

FTX unveiled plans last month to launch Visa cards linked to a user’s FTX account in 40 countries

by Ben Strack /
Sponsored

How Off-ramps Are Onboarding the Next Billion Users to Web3

The next billion users in Web3 need onboarding methods they can trust — Convenient and secure crypto to fiat off-ramps are doing just that

by Brian Nibley /
Finance

FTX Seeks to Roll Out Crypto-Linked Visa Cards Globally

Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Algorand Adds Ex-Comms Head at Visa, Fidelity as CMO

Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships

by Ben Strack /

