Cardholders to make purchases with stablecoin balances at merchants across several Latin American countries
The Avalanche Card lets you spend your crypto like it’s fiat
Spain-based Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has been working in the new Visa Tokenized Asset Platform sandbox
Nirvana Labs said its revenue has increased 650% this year, and has raised $5.7 million across rounds
Crypto products and partnerships continue to emerge from the payments giant
About 1% of Binance users are impacted by the Europe card shutdown slated for December, company says
Mumtaz insists Visa’s recent expansion of stablecoin settlements to Solana is good for all of crypto
The recent news bridges the gap ‘from fundamentals to perceived value,’ says Hubble protocol’s Marius Ciubotariu
“Just a single stablecoin payment at the top of the stack can lead to a compounding set of them further down,” industry CEO says
Payment giant now uses the Solana blockchain as part of USDC-focused pilots with merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei
Binance stopped accepting new applications for the Visa co-branded card in July
By simplifying the transaction processes on-chain, Visa hopes more users will adopt the payment method
This comes after Gnosis partnered with Monerium, granting it access to the SEPA payment system
Visa’s crypto team is experimenting with off-the-shelf smart contracts as it learns the ropes of blockchain technology
Payment giant’s programmable finance platform prototype for Brazilian farmers shows one use case that could be foundation for others in different regions
Visa seeks experienced crypto developers to advance acceptance of public blockchain networks and stablecoin payments
Despite all the drama, payments giants Mastercard and Visa are still signing new debit card deals with crypto startups around the world
Visa will continue to focus on its strategy to serve as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto, a company spokesperson told Blockworks
The crypto-enabled credit cards will not be the first time Wirex and Visa have teamed up
“The same way that we can convert between dollars in euros on a cross-border transaction, we should be able to convert between digital tokenized dollars and traditional dollars,” Cuy Sheffield said.
FTX unveiled plans last month to launch Visa cards linked to a user’s FTX account in 40 countries
Currently available to US users, the exchange looks to launch debit cards in 40 additional countries
Michele Quintaglie tasked with helping blockchain company build brand, activate partnerships