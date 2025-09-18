Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock and Adobe modified by Blockworks

share

Two days after unveiling AP2 — a universal payment layer for AI agents that supports everything from credit cards to stablecoins — Google and EigenLayer have released details of their partnership to bring verifiability and restaking security to the stack, using Ethereum.

In addition to enabling verifiable compute and slashing-backed payment coordination, EigenCloud will support insured and sovereign AI agents, which introduce consequences for failure or deviation from specified behavior.

Sovereign agents are positioned as autonomous actors that can own property, make decisions, and execute actions independently — think smart contracts with embedded intelligence.

Newsletter

Subscribe to The Breakdown

From demos to dollars

AP2 extends Google’s agent-to-agent (A2A) protocol using the HTTP 402 status code — long reserved for “payment required” — to standardize payment requests between agents across different networks. It already supports stablecoins like USDC, and Coinbase has demoed an agent checkout using its Wallet-as-a-Service.

Paired with a system like Lit Protocol’s Vincent — which enforces per-action policies and key custody at signing — Google’s AP2 with EigenCloud’s verifiability and cross-chain settlement could form an end-to-end trust loop.

Payments between agents aren’t as simple as they are often made to sound by “Crypto x AI” LARPs. When an AI agent requests a payment in USDC on Base and the payer’s funds are locked in ETH on Arbitrum, the transaction stalls — unless something abstracts the bridging, swapping and delivery. That’s where EigenCloud comes in.

Sreeram Kannan, founder of EigenLayer, said the integration will create agents that not only run on-chain verifiable compute, but are also economically incentivized to behave within programmable bounds.

Through restaked operators, EigenCloud powers a verifiable payment service that handles asset routing and chain abstraction, with dishonest behavior subject to slashing. It also introduces cryptographic accountability to the agents themselves, enabling proofs that an agent actually executed the task it was paid for.

Loading Tweet..

It’s a crowded field, with many projects vying to anchor agent settlement and accountability; EigenCloud faces rivals ranging from Autonolas’ OLAS staking layer and the Eliza (formerly AI16z) agent developer ecosystem, to NEAR’s Chain Signatures intent stack, and Ritual’s verifiable AI compute.

Still, if AP2 becomes the standard interface for billions of autonomous agents, EigenCloud’s restaked security and cross-chain payment verification could become indispensable infrastructure.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Tags

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Upcoming Events

Digital Asset Summit 2025

Old Billingsgate

Mon - Wed, October 13 - 15, 2025

Blockworks’ Digital Asset Summit (DAS) will feature conversations between the builders, allocators, and legislators who will shape the trajectory of the digital asset ecosystem in the US and abroad.

buy ticketslearn more

recent research

Research Report Templates.png

Research

Ether.Fi: The Crypto Neobank

EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.

by Shaunda Devens

/

news

article-image

Business

Kraken to launch Legion token sales with MiCA compliance

Legion’s reputation-based fundraising will expand through Kraken Launch, offering compliant and transparent token sales to global investors

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Plasma announces mainnet beta with $2B stablecoin liquidity

Blockchain protocol introduces XPL token and zero-fee transfers as it targets global stablecoin adoption

by Blockworks /
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

With rate cuts priced in and deeper liquidity, it’s not surprising to see certain speculative assets getting a bid

by Boccaccio /
article-image

DeFi

Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl

Lending giant is moving to ERC‑4626 share accounting and preparing to shutter underperforming networks, with 86% of revenue on Ethereum mainnet

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Business

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The payments firm introduces a USDC-based app on Stellar, aiming to modernize remittances in volatile currency markets

by Blockworks /
article-image

Business

Asymmetric Research discloses Marginfi flash loan bug that risked $160M

MarginFi fixed a flaw that could have let attackers borrow funds without repayment

by Blockworks /