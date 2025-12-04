AI agents
There are a total of 4 articles associated with AI agents.
Anthropic researchers report that their AI agents successfully exploited 56% of vulnerable smart contracts
by Byron Gilliam /
Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004
by Kate Irwin /
New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains
Lit Protocol’s Vincent is shifting agentic finance from toy demos to production rails