AI agents

The Breakdown

Thursday links: Prediction markets, agent hackers, quantum risks

Anthropic researchers report that their AI agents successfully exploited 56% of vulnerable smart contracts

by Byron Gilliam /
The DropWeb3

Ethereum could be the ultimate app store for AI agents

Engineers from MetaMask, Coinbase, Google, and the Ethereum Foundation make the case for onchain AI agents via ERC-8004

by Kate Irwin /
Business

Google Cloud taps EigenLayer to bring trust to agentic payments

New integration makes EigenCloud the verifiable backbone for AI agents settling payments across cards, bank rails, and blockchains

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Onchain AI agents move from demo to deployment

Lit Protocol’s Vincent is shifting agentic finance from toy demos to production rails

by Macauley Peterson /

