EigenLayer

There are a total of 41 articles associated with EigenLayer.
article-image

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Restaking goes ‘universal’

From Ethereum primitive to multichain coordination layer, Symbiotic, EigenLayer, Puffer and MoreMarkets are evolving restaking

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

EigenLayer expands restaking links with Mantle and ZKsync

New integrations grow EigenLayer’s role in Ethereum’s modular security stack

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

EigenLayer’s biggest node operator promises revenue-sharing

Plus, crypto VC funding in Q3 is still lagging

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

0xResearch Newsletter

Critics question the transparency and true float of EIGEN tokens

Plus, Sky’s soaring stablecoin and simpler bitcoin staking

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: EigenLayer announces 86M token airdrop for Season 2

Meanwhile, Euler returns with a V2 launch of its lending protocol

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

AltLayer’s Wizard simplifies EigenLayer AVS deployment

AltLayer’s new platform offers developers templates and tools to rapidly deploy Actively Validated Services

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Empire Newsletter

Airdrop backscratching is crypto’s latest dilemma

EigenLayer is at the center of what could be seen as an uncomfortable conversation

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis /
article-image

Web3

Web3 Watch: Who needs an igloo? Pudgy Penguins is getting an L2

Plus, Telegram is cooking up something new that supports Web3

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Jito is building a restaking product

Plus, what you missed this week in Solanaland

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Jito unveils code for Solana restaking network

Solana’s biggest liquid staking provider takes a meaningful step towards restaking

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Does Ethena portend a Symbiotic edge over Eigen?

If “restake anything” is the new narrative, LRT providers don’t want to miss it

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Analysis

Empire Newsletter: What the Roman Empire and crypto have in common

Plus, VC dollars are pivoting away from modular tech

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Symbiotic aims to be the Uniswap of shared security

The protocol’s ambitions for securing networks go beyond Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

DeFi

Solana restaking protocol Solayer soft-launches deposits

The deposits hit a $20 million cap in just 45 minutes

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: What’s wrong with EigenLayer’s airdrop

There’s some truth to the EIGEN concerns popping up on Crypto Twitter

by David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Katherine Ross&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

DeFi

Eigen Labs drops white paper debuting EIGEN token

The 43-page white paper explained the new token, with claims set to start on May 10

by Katherine Ross /
article-image

Web3

Empire Newsletter: Custodia keeps its Fed lawsuit alive

Custodia’s battle is the latest of several crypto-centric cases that may set the tone for how the industry interacts with regulators

by Katherine Ross&David Canellis&Casey Wagner&Michael McSweeney /
article-image

Business

Funding Wrap: Investors place more EigenLayer bets

Plus, Movement Labs bags $38M and a wallet provider scores $15M

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

What was behind the run on Renzo’s liquid restaked ETH?

Renzo benefitted from the hyped up restaking narrative and points bonanza

by Macauley Peterson /
article-image

Opinion

The risks of restaking are extremely overrated

Like any new idea, restaking protocols will need a long break-in period to ensure their technical safety — but that’s doesn’t mean they’re not extremely promising

by Adam Efrima /
article-image

DeFi

EigenLayer’s biggest risk may be centralization, report suggests

Chorus One tried to tease out some risks that could emerge from the buzzy restaking protocol

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Restaking protocol EigenLayer heads to Ethereum mainnet

In-protocol payments and slashing won’t go live until the marketplace stabilizes

by Jack Kubinec /
article-image

DeFi

Fhenix partners with EigenLayer to develop FHE coprocessors

FHE coprocessors will be focused on enabling computing over encrypted data

by Bessie Liu /
article-image

DeFi

Ether.fi begins up to $210M airdrop, token falls 25%

The token fell more than 25% after launching Monday morning

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.