Arbitrum
Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms
Is a gaming push worth 200M ARB?
GDC shows us crypto game developers feel a bit down despite lavish parties and packed crypto side events
Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains
Prometheum representatives told Blockworks they have an approval process for tokens and comply with regulatory standards
Partnering with EtherFi and Angle, the fully on-chain perp DEX features bespoke collateral
Arbitrum is the first multichain expansion destination for Real Yield ETH
Offchain Labs’ tech lead Rachel Bousfield breaks down some misconceptions on the effectiveness of parallel EVMs
The Gibraltar testnet will see external node operators run the network for the first time
The prominent layer-2 is spending on growth from its now $7 billion treasury
Passage offers 2-day predictions markets for volatility bets with a simple design
Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs
Plus, inscriptions cause Arbitrum downtime and BONK books significant volume
Developers blamed “a significant surge in traffic” for the problem
Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield
The staking program will let users lock ARB tokens for up to a year and receive yield — some in the DAO expressed inflation and regulatory concerns
Developers can customize their stacks and plug into different data providers while accessing Arbitrum tooling
Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution and is one of the largest chains by TVL today
The proposal’s opponents say Lido asked for too much money and the staking protocol creates a centralization risk for Ethereum
DAO members have a week to vote on a list of 97 projects after the various proposals received well over a thousand forum replies
Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key
More than 100 Arbitrum ecosystem projects have already applied for grant funding
Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers
The startup is mainly interested in improving self custody wallets by providing tailored security solutions