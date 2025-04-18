Arbitrum

Arbitrum, a cutting-edge Layer 2 scaling solution, is revolutionizing the blockchain industry by enabling fast, secure, and cost-efficient transactions on the Ethereum network. This groundbreaking technology tackles the long-standing issues of network congestion and high gas fees, bringing unprecedented efficiency and performance to decentralized applications. Stay up to date with the latest the news and developments in this rapidly-evolving space.
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Arbitrum’s Timeboost goes live, generates $2,491 in DAO revenue on day 1

Timeboost overhauls the chain’s first come, first serve policy with market mechanisms

by Donovan Choy /
The DropWeb3

Arbitrum Gaming Catalyst hires DAO relations rep after token clawback proposal

Is a gaming push worth 200M ARB?

by Kate Irwin /
The DropWeb3

Blockchain gaming faces a reckoning

GDC shows us crypto game developers feel a bit down despite lavish parties and packed crypto side events

by Kate Irwin /
0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Do DAO grants really work to stimulate growth?

Grant money can create a cycle of fleeting capital that rapidly shifts between projects in search of quick gains

by Donovan Choy /
Policy

Prometheum to add ARB, UNI to custody platform launching next month

Prometheum representatives told Blockworks they have an approval process for tokens and comply with regulatory standards

by Casey Wagner /
DeFi

D8X protocol brings novel futures exchange to Arbitrum

Partnering with EtherFi and Angle, the fully on-chain perp DEX features bespoke collateral

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Sommelier DeFi strategy vaults now live on Arbitrum

Arbitrum is the first multichain expansion destination for Real Yield ETH

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

What are the differences between parallel EVMs and Arbitrum Stylus?

Offchain Labs’ tech lead Rachel Bousfield breaks down some misconceptions on the effectiveness of parallel EVMs

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Espresso Sequencer’s fourth testnet launch integrates with Arbitrum

The Gibraltar testnet will see external node operators run the network for the first time

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Arbitrum proposes $85M grant program led by council and advisers

The prominent layer-2 is spending on growth from its now $7 billion treasury

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Keep getting liquidated? DeFi newcomer Passage wants to help

Passage offers 2-day predictions markets for volatility bets with a simple design

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

3 DAO governance trends to watch in 2024

Here’s what may come to define the next year in the tumultuous world of DAOs

by Jack Kubinec /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Chess app discontinues play-to-earn after ‘heavy cheating’

Plus, inscriptions cause Arbitrum downtime and BONK books significant volume

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Arbitrum suffers ‘partial outage’ amid traffic influx

Developers blamed “a significant surge in traffic” for the problem

by Michael McSweeney /
DeFi

Notional Finance brings fixed-rate borrowing to Arbitrum

Notional’s v3 focuses on leveraged vault strategies for advanced DeFi users to optimize yield

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Arbitrum DAO may dip into $3.9B treasury for staking

The staking program will let users lock ARB tokens for up to a year and receive yield — some in the DAO expressed inflation and regulatory concerns

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Arbitrum Orbit prepped for mainnet launch

Developers can customize their stacks and plug into different data providers while accessing Arbitrum tooling

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Arbitrum Orbit integrates Celestia for data availability

Arbitrum is an Ethereum scaling solution and is one of the largest chains by TVL today

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Lido faces skepticism for Arbitrum grant request

The proposal’s opponents say Lido asked for too much money and the staking protocol creates a centralization risk for Ethereum

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

$88M in Arbitrum grant proposals are competing for a $44M pot

DAO members have a week to vote on a list of 97 projects after the various proposals received well over a thousand forum replies

by Jack Kubinec /
DeFi

Offchain Labs’ Goldfeder talks Timeboost, transaction ordering and more

Steven Goldfeder believes that interoperability between Ethereum layer-2s is key

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Arbitrum DAO looking to bet $40M on network protocols

More than 100 Arbitrum ecosystem projects have already applied for grant funding

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Arbitrum Stylus could cut costs 100x with two virtual machines

Offchain Labs reveals testnet for Arbitrum Stylus, enabling multi-language coding for smart contract developers

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Webacy looks to make DeFi and self custody safer with Arbitrum integration

The startup is mainly interested in improving self custody wallets by providing tailored security solutions

by James Cirrone /

