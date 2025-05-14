Google

Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Big Tech stocks extend rally on Chinese tariff pause

Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments

by Casey Wagner /
PeopleSupply Shock

WikiLeaks, Google and Bitcoin: What happened in 2011

In 2011, WikiLeaks faced a financial blockade imposed by the US government. It was Bitcoin’s first major test.

by David Canellis /
Lightspeed Newsletter

With wBTC facing scrutiny, Solana-based competitors have an opportunity

Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app

by Jack Kubinec&Jeff Albus /
Business

Google files lawsuit against alleged crypto scammers 

Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Google quietly added ENS to Search

Searching by Ethereum address has been possible for almost a year

by Macauley Peterson /
Business

Google updates its crypto ad policy ahead of possible bitcoin ETF approvals

Google’s newest crypto ad policy targets products where investors can “trade shares in trusts” holding crypto

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Crypto funding: Membrane Labs lead a $59M week

Also, a new Google-enabled crypto wallet could sell to the general public

by James Cirrone /
Web3

Account Labs raises $7M for Google account wallets

With the funding, Account Labs also plans to drive adoption in Asia

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

Google Cloud is LayerZero’s new default oracle operator

A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Google loosens ad guidelines for NFT game providers

The rule changes will go into effect on Sept. 15

by James Cirrone /
Business

Google Cloud eyes more involvement in fast-evolving Web3 segment

Google Cloud is working with financial services and gaming businesses on how Web3 can transform their operations and revenue streams, executive tells Blockworks

by Ben Strack /
Web3

Floor opens NFT buys in-app, will absorb 30% fees from Apple and Google

NFT app Floor hopes it can onboard enough buyers to counter Apple and Google’s costly fees and stand out from the competition

by Sebastian Sinclair /
Policy

‘Can I cross border with crypto?’: Hacker turned to Google after $9M DeFi raid

In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Google now offering $1M crypto mining attack protection

Google found that in 65% of cases involving compromised cloud accounts, hackers were engaging in crypto mining

by James Cirrone /
Business

Google Pushes Forward in Web3 With Cloud Startup Program

Aptos, Celos, Flow, HBAR Foundation, NEAR and Solana Foundations are all offering grants totaling up to $1 million for startups

by Katherine Ross /
Business

Latest in Crypto Hiring: Former DraftKings Exec Shifts to Web3 Horse Racing

The exec, who helped build out the sports betting giant’s NFT marketplace, has jumped aboard at a digital horse racing startup

by Ben Strack /
Web3

YouTube Has a New CEO Who Actually Gets NFTs

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan previously outlined potential use cases for NFTs on the leading video streaming platform

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Web3

BlockFi Exec To Lead Google Cloud’s Web3 Efforts Across Asia-Pacific

After more than a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rishi Ramchandi spent the last two-plus years at BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy last month

by Ben Strack /
Markets

Is Crypto to Blame for Tech Companies’ Woes?

Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Google Signals Major Crypto Push With Ethereum, Solana Support

Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Google Agrees To Boost Compliance Program in DOJ Legal Battle

The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e

by Ornella Hernandez /
Markets

Google Summer Ad Business Falls After Crypto Winter

Q3 advertising struggled, partly due to a pullback in spending from crypto companies, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said

by Shalini Nagarajan /
Policy

Google, Apple Asked to Review Protections Against Crypto App Fraud

Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams

by Sebastian Sinclair /
MarketsWeb3

Alphabet CEO Says Company ‘Definitely’ Looking at Blockchain

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may become the latest big tech company to explore blockchain technologies

by Michael Bodley /

