Even with an uncertain outlook thanks to tariffs, Big Tech executives are still ramping up their AI investments
In 2011, WikiLeaks faced a financial blockade imposed by the US government. It was Bitcoin’s first major test.
Plus, Google is facing a lawsuit after a Florida woman claims she lost $5 million in a scam involving a fake crypto wallet app
Google says that the scheme has 87 apps and impacted 100,000 users
Searching by Ethereum address has been possible for almost a year
Google’s newest crypto ad policy targets products where investors can “trade shares in trusts” holding crypto
Also, a new Google-enabled crypto wallet could sell to the general public
With the funding, Account Labs also plans to drive adoption in Asia
A total of 15 different blockchains will be able to rely on Google Cloud oracles for cross-chain interoperability
The rule changes will go into effect on Sept. 15
Google Cloud is working with financial services and gaming businesses on how Web3 can transform their operations and revenue streams, executive tells Blockworks
NFT app Floor hopes it can onboard enough buyers to counter Apple and Google’s costly fees and stand out from the competition
In the months after stealing millions in crypto, the accused proceeded to Google things like “defi hacks FBI”
Google found that in 65% of cases involving compromised cloud accounts, hackers were engaging in crypto mining
Aptos, Celos, Flow, HBAR Foundation, NEAR and Solana Foundations are all offering grants totaling up to $1 million for startups
The exec, who helped build out the sports betting giant’s NFT marketplace, has jumped aboard at a digital horse racing startup
New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan previously outlined potential use cases for NFTs on the leading video streaming platform
After more than a decade at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Rishi Ramchandi spent the last two-plus years at BlockFi, which filed for bankruptcy last month
Third-quarter earnings are coming in below expectations, and tech companies are pointing the finger at crypto
Google Cloud has recently moved to support Web3 infrastructure, debuting fresh integrations with competing blockchains Ethereum and Solana
The US Department of Justice claims Google lost data sought in an investigation into cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e
Q3 advertising struggled, partly due to a pullback in spending from crypto companies, Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said
Tech giants Google and Apple are part of a larger probe by Sen. Sherrod Brown peering into crypto-related risks and scams
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, may become the latest big tech company to explore blockchain technologies