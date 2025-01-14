cross-chain bridge
The Interchain Foundation’s 2024 report offers in-depth analyses of cross-chain protocols and emerging trends like intent-centric bridging
CORAL protocol is Squid’s bid to let users move any token anywhere
Safenet is setting its sights on instant cross-chain execution, unified balances and enhanced security
It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges
Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain
Plus, Osmosis goes cross-chain with Polaris DEX-aggregator
Version 2.0 brings users closer to a “Coinbase experience”
The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole
More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%
These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come
A upcoming layer-2 raised $7 million this week
Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions
Squid said its new Boost feature will enable all its swaps under $20,000 to occur in less than a minute.
Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing
The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups
The lost funds illuminate a systemic lack of security among bridge protocols