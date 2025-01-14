cross-chain bridge

0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

ICF reports on cross-chain progress

The Interchain Foundation’s 2024 report offers in-depth analyses of cross-chain protocols and emerging trends like intent-centric bridging

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Squid greases cross-chain liquidity

CORAL protocol is Squid’s bid to let users move any token anywhere

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Safenet is Safe’s bid for an ‘onchain VisaNet’

Safenet is setting its sights on instant cross-chain execution, unified balances and enhanced security

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Want cheaper and safer interoperability? Drop traditional bridges

It’s time to stop burning cash on broken bridges

by Knut Vinger&Alexander Kjeldaas&Anton Roos /
0xResearch Newsletter

OKX and Axelar launch tech development stacks

Multiple teams are pursuing integration cross-chain and off-chain

by Donovan Choy&Macauley Peterson /
Web3

Web3 Watch: Friend.tech team steps back, relinquishing control of platform

Plus, Osmosis goes cross-chain with Polaris DEX-aggregator

by Donovan Choy /
DeFi

Squid sinks its tentacles into cross-chain abstraction

Version 2.0 brings users closer to a “Coinbase experience”

by Macauley Peterson /
Opinion

Blockchains still aren’t great at communication

The current state of blockchain interoperability poses an existential threat to the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology as a whole

by Temujin Louie /
DeFi

Why cross-chain messaging is becoming more popular

More than 1 billion messages have been sent on Wormhole, and Axelar has seen interchain transactions increase by 478%

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

LayerZero’s ‘Gas Station’ will simplify cross-chain NFT swaps

These capabilities will be available initially between Ethereum and Polygon chains, with more to come

by Bessie Liu /
Business

Crypto funding: A $72M week for cross-chain oracles, NFT merchandise 

A upcoming layer-2 raised $7 million this week

by James Cirrone /
Finance

Swift details findings in tests of Chainlink’s cross-chain interoperability

Banking system messaging giant Swift to provide a single entry point to streamline tokenized asset transfers for financial institutions

by Shalini Nagarajan /
DeFi

Cross-chain transactions in just 2 seconds? Squid says it’s possible

Squid said its new Boost feature will enable all its swaps under $20,000 to occur in less than a minute.

by Bessie Liu /
DeFi

DeFi Strategies Get a Multichain Boost From Sommelier and Axelar

Cosmos chain Sommelier facilitates multichain yield opportunities using Axelar general message passing

by Macauley Peterson /
DeFi

Synapse Chain Eyeing Bridgeless Asset Swaps

The cross-chain messaging system announced a low-cost, high-security chain based on optimistic rollups

by Jack Kubinec /
Markets

Cross-chain Bridge Thefts Top $1B in 2022

The lost funds illuminate a systemic lack of security among bridge protocols

by Jack Kubinec /

